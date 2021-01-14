Three new COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is confirming three new COVID-related deaths in the health district.

One was that of a man in York County, who was in his 70s and was hospitalized.

Two were those of a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, both from Seward County, who had been hospitalized.

These bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in the health district to 65. Of those, 12 were in York County, 25 were in Seward County, 17 were in Polk County and 11 were in Butler County.

The number of new cases in the health district has trended slightly higher over the past two days as well. There were 57 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the health district, with 30 of those in York County. There were 14 new cases in Butler County, nine new cases in Seward County and four new cases in Polk County.

Since the pandemic began, the following are the cumulative numbers of cases, per county: York, 1,483; Seward, 1,705; Butler, 780; and Polk, 493.

As of January 13, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 4,461. There were 268 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 123 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.