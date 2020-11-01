Three more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Polk County

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials are reporting that three more people have died from the result of having COVID-19.
They say the deaths are those of a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman who just recently surpassed the century mark of 100 years of age.
While Polk County has had the least amount of COVID-19 cases in the district, since the pandemic, it has also had the most deaths. Health officials say there have now been 12 COVID-related deaths in Polk County. Seward County has had three COVID-related deaths. Butler County has had two and York County has had one, according to Four Corners officials.
There have been 112 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district in the past two days (Oct. 29-30). Seward County has had 55 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 610. York County has ahad 35 new cases, bringing the total here to 527. Butler County has had 17 new cases, bringing the total there to 306. And Polk County has had three new cases, bringing the total here to 230.
The total cumulative number of cases in the health district is now at 1,673. There have been 538 new cases in the past 14 days – 258 of those occurred in the last seven days.
Over the past two weeks, there have been 164 new cases in York County. The number for the past two weeks in Seward County is 218; for Butler County, 95; and for Polk County, 61.
The percentage of cases, broken down by age group, is as follows: 0-12, 5 percent; teens, 10 percent; 20s, 17 percent; 30s, 12 percent; 40s, 13 percent; 50s, 14 percent; 60s, 12 percent; 70s, seven percent; 80s, seven percent; 90s, three percent.
Comparing the number of cases in York County with the most recent population figure – 3.84 percent of the county’s population has been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The Four Corners Health District remains in the high risk (orange) category on the risk dial, which is updated each Friday.
This week, the dial was upgraded to 2.63, compared to 2.56 the week before, 2.5 the week before that, and 2.44 the week before that.
The category with numerical ranking of 2-3 indicates high risk.
If it reaches the 3-4 category, it moves to the worst case scenario category which is considered severe risk.
Meanwhile, cases in the district and in York County itself continue to increase.
