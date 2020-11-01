Three more COVID-related deaths confirmed in Polk County

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials are reporting that three more people have died from the result of having COVID-19.

They say the deaths are those of a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 80s, and a woman who just recently surpassed the century mark of 100 years of age.

While Polk County has had the least amount of COVID-19 cases in the district, since the pandemic, it has also had the most deaths. Health officials say there have now been 12 COVID-related deaths in Polk County. Seward County has had three COVID-related deaths. Butler County has had two and York County has had one, according to Four Corners officials.

There have been 112 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district in the past two days (Oct. 29-30). Seward County has had 55 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 610. York County has ahad 35 new cases, bringing the total here to 527. Butler County has had 17 new cases, bringing the total there to 306. And Polk County has had three new cases, bringing the total here to 230.

The total cumulative number of cases in the health district is now at 1,673. There have been 538 new cases in the past 14 days – 258 of those occurred in the last seven days.