Three COVID-related deaths reported in health district

YORK – Three COVID-related deaths are being reported in the Four Corners Health District. All were in Seward County.

All three deaths were that of women – one in her 60s, one in her 70s and the third in her 80s. All three had been hospitalized.

These three deaths increase the total number of COVID-related deaths in Seward County to 29. There have been 13 COVID-related deaths in York County, 18 in Polk County and 12 in Butler County.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in the health district has now risen to 72.

As of March 10, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,953. There were 62 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 29 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

In the past two days, March 9-10, there were only 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the entire health district. Of those, two were in York County and there were three in each of the other three counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

York County’s total case number is now at 1,671.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,876 cases in Seward County, 570 in Polk County and 836 in Butler County.