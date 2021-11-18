Three COVID-related deaths confirmed in Polk County

YORK – Four Corners Health Department officials have confirmed there were three additional COVID-related deaths in Polk County so far this month.

Officials say the deaths were that of two men in their 70s and one woman in her 80s.

These deaths bring the current total number of confirmed COVID-related deaths in the Four Corners Health District to 91. Of those, 38 were in Seward County, 22 were in Polk County, 19 were in York County and 12 were in Butler County.

As of Nov. 18, the total cumulative number of COVID cases in the district had reached 7,297. There were 358 new cases in the past 14 days with 173 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, the weekly case total for each county in the district was as follows: York County, 63; Seward County, 64; Butler County, 57; and Polk County, 9.

The new COVID cases occurred in all age groups, nearly evenly, with the fewest cases among those in their 80s and 90s. Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall said the percentage of total cases has risen in the age group of 0-19 where 26% of the positives are being seen at this time.