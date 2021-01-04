 Skip to main content
Three COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district
Three COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

COVID

YORK – There were three COVID-related deaths recently confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to health officials.

One was that of a man in Polk County, in his 80s, who had been hospitalized.

Another was that of a man in Seward County, also in his 80s, who had been hospitalized.

And the third was that of a Seward County woman, also in her 80s, who had been under medical care.

These latest deaths bring the health district’s cumulative total of COVID-related deaths to 58. York County has had 10, Butler County has had 10, Seward County has had 22 and Polk County has had 16.

Meanwhile, the health district’s risk dial remains in the orange category, “elevated risk,” at a ranking of 2.38. That is the same as it was a week ago, and an improvement over where it had been for more than a month prior when it was in the red category.

Officials with the health district are reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district, between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

York County had 13 new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,386.

Seward County had 23 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,635.

Polk County had six new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 474.

And Butler County had three new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 743.

As of January 1, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,238. There were 269 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 131 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, there were 42 new cases in York County.

