Three COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – There were three COVID-related deaths recently confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to health officials.

One was that of a man in Polk County, in his 80s, who had been hospitalized.

Another was that of a man in Seward County, also in his 80s, who had been hospitalized.

And the third was that of a Seward County woman, also in her 80s, who had been under medical care.

These latest deaths bring the health district’s cumulative total of COVID-related deaths to 58. York County has had 10, Butler County has had 10, Seward County has had 22 and Polk County has had 16.

Meanwhile, the health district’s risk dial remains in the orange category, “elevated risk,” at a ranking of 2.38. That is the same as it was a week ago, and an improvement over where it had been for more than a month prior when it was in the red category.

Officials with the health district are reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district, between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

York County had 13 new cases, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,386.

Seward County had 23 new cases, bringing the cumulative total there to 1,635.