Three COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District.
One was that of a woman in her 20s, in York County, who had been hospitalized.
The second was that of a man in Butler County, in his 60s, who had been hospitalized.
And the third was that of a woman in her 80s, in Polk County, who had also been hospitalized.
With these additional deaths, the cumulative total of COVID-19 related deaths in the District rises to 68. Seward County remains at 25; Polk County increases to 18; York County rises to 13; and Butler County’s total is 12.
In the past two days (Jan. 26-27) there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district. Of those, eight were in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,567.
Seward County had six new cases, bringing the total there to 1,766.
Polk County had three new cases, bringing the total there to 510.
And there was only one new case in Butler County, bringing the total there to 797.
As of January 27, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 4,640. There were 180 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 87 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.
While there are still new cases being confirmed, the transmission rate continues to be greatly improved over what it was a few months ago.
Testing continues throughout the district. The number of people who have been tested in York County since the pandemic began has now surpassed 6,000 – it is currently at 6,031.
Meanwhile, Phase 1B of vaccinations has begun in York County, with the first shot clinic in York scheduled for Thursday. This clinic was for individuals who are 89 and older, who are residents of York County and/or receive their medical care in York.