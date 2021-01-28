Three COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – Three deaths related to COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District.

One was that of a woman in her 20s, in York County, who had been hospitalized.

The second was that of a man in Butler County, in his 60s, who had been hospitalized.

And the third was that of a woman in her 80s, in Polk County, who had also been hospitalized.

With these additional deaths, the cumulative total of COVID-19 related deaths in the District rises to 68. Seward County remains at 25; Polk County increases to 18; York County rises to 13; and Butler County’s total is 12.

In the past two days (Jan. 26-27) there were 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district. Of those, eight were in York County, bringing the cumulative total here to 1,567.

Seward County had six new cases, bringing the total there to 1,766.

Polk County had three new cases, bringing the total there to 510.

And there was only one new case in Butler County, bringing the total there to 797.