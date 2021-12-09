Three COVID-related deaths confirmed in health district

YORK – Three additional COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in the Four Corners Health District, according to local health officials.

Four Corners Director Laura McDougall says the three deaths occurred in November. The deaths were that of a Butler County woman in her 80s, a Seward County man in his 70s and a Seward County man in his 60s.

These additional deaths bring the total of COVID-related deaths in the health district to 94. Seward County has had 40 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. Polk County has had 22, York County has had 19 and Butler County has had 13.

In the timeframe of November 30 to December 6, there have been 189 new positive (lab-tested) COVID cases in the health district. The total for each county is as follows: York County, 65; Seward County, 83; Polk County, 23; and Butler County, 18.

Four Corners officials want to remind residents they hold walk-in vaccination clinics every week, offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Boosters, first and second doses are available every Tuesday and Friday at the Four Corners offices located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue, from noon until 4 p.m. There is no charge for the vaccine.