Three COVID-19 deaths reported in York County

YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting that three people in York County have passed away due to COVID-19.

They say all three have happened in the last month.

One death was that of a man in his 80s. Another was that of a woman in her 30s. And the third was that of a woman in her 80s.

Health officials say, “These three latest deaths are associated with a variant strain of COVID-19. This brings the district total to 80 with 16 deaths being in York County, 34 in Seward County, 19 in Polk County and 12 in Butler County.”

Meanwhile, there were five new cases of COVID-19 in the health district – none of them were in York County. Three were in Seward County and there was one in Butler County and one in Polk County.

As of July 20, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,349. There were 19 new cases in the previous 14 days, with eight of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

Four Corners continues to hold walk-in clinics on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, from noon until 4 p.m.

In addition, Four Corners personnel will be at the Polk County Fair this week, offering vaccinations on Thursday, July 22, from 5-7 p.m., at their booth on the fairgrounds.

