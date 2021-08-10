Three-car collision results in rollover on David Drive

YORK – A three-car collision Tuesday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., resulted in one vehicle rolling onto its top, at the intersection of Highway 81 and David Drive.

This time of day is very busy at York interchange, with many patrons going to fast food restaurants over the noon hour. Tuesday’s lunch hour was no exception and the traffic was extremely heavy.

According to dispatch communication, three vehicles collided with a pickup ending up on its top, on David Drive, slightly west of the south entrance to Burger King.

York Fire and Rescue, along with the York Police Department, responded to the scene.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the vehicles involved sustained substantial damage.

No one had to be transported for medical care.

Police officers were investigating the cause of the crash, while also keeping the traffic flowing through that consitently congested area.

