Thousands of miles, 48 years later . . . Naval chief fulfills mission at Greenwood Cemetery

YORK – There was a bitter cold wind filled with wet mist, as John Floyd stood in York’s Greenwood Cemetery. Yet, he removed his coat, hat and gloves.

“I’ve come too far and waited too many years for this moment to not look presentable, despite the weather,” Floyd said, as he retrieved a dime from his pocket. “I’ve been wanting to do this since it happened. I traveled 1,500 miles for this and it’s taken me 48 years to get here. It’s time to pay respects to my commander.”

Floyd got on one knee and carefully placed the dime on the gravestone bearing Leland Dobler’s name.

Coins left on graves of military service people by fellow military members mean different things – if someone leaves a penny, it means they visited. A nickel means they and the deceased soldier trained at boot camp together. If someone served with the deceased soldier, they leave a dime. And if a quarter is left behind, that means the visiting soldier was present when the deceased soldier was killed.

“Now that I’ve done it, I feel like there’s a burden off my shoulders,” Floyd said. “That burden has been there for nearly five decades.”

It was April of 1974 when Floyd – new to the Navy – was serving in the Philippines. His commander was CDR Dobler.

“I was an E3, pretty much the bottom of the pile and it was my first deployment,” Floyd said, reflecting back to the first years of his service. “I remember Commander Dobler being a kind, caring person who took care of his troops. He would actually talk to us and encourage us to take courses that would better our lives. You just don’t always see the ‘old man’ talking to his soldiers, face to face.”

It was mid-morning, on April 13, 1974, when CDR Dobler, Captain Thomas J. Mitchell and Lt. Charles Jeffries were riding in a jeep on an inspection tour of a section of perimeter road which was being worked on by Lt. Jeffries’ detachment.

According to an account from the United States Navy Seabee Museum, “The three officers were driving in an isolated area approximately seven miles from base headquarters in deep jungle along the boundary between the base and Bataan Province when unidentified terrorists ambushed them, cutting the three men down in a hail of fire. Seabees from Lt. Jeffries’ detachment, who were working about a half mile away, heard the shooting, rushed to the ambush scene and notified base headquarters. A CH-46 medical evaluation helicopter with a doctor aboard flew to the scene while an ambulance covered the distance on the ground; however, to no avail, as the three officers were dead. U.S. Marines and Philippine Constables immediately moved into the area to locate the attackers, but they were unsuccessful and the attackers were never positively identified. To this day, the three Civil Engineer Corps officers remain the victims of anonymous terrorists.”

“When he died, when they died, I was 24 and I thought I’d live forever,” Floyd said. “So it really struck me. My parents were still alive then and I hadn’t been around much death. It took me awhile to digest what it really meant. I thought about how Captain Dobler had a wife with five kids, and he had a mother somewhere who had to open the door when people arrived to say they were sorry. In life, you are not promised tomorrow and then things happen that smack you, I guess that’s just how I feel.”

Indeed, Captain Dobler did have a mother who had to open the door to be informed of her son’s death. Todd Gardner, caretaker at the Greenwood Cemetery, found a York News-Times clipping which detailed the awful event.

“Navy Commander Leland Dobler, 40, a former York resident whose mother still lives here, was among three American officers shot to death Saturday in the Philippines,” the newspaper article said. “His mother, Mrs. Arthur Dobler, 304 Thompson Avenue, was notified by the Navy Saturday morning. Commander Dobler was a 1951 graduate of York High School and was commissioned as a Navy officer upon his graduation from the University of Nebraska in February, 1956. He was an outstanding high school basketball player at York High. His wife, Gladys, and five children live at Gulfport, Miss.”

Dobler’s body was brought back to his hometown of York and he was buried at Greenwood Cemetery.

The bodies of Captain Mitchell and Lt. Jeffries were buried at Arlington Cemetery.

Floyd went on to be a chief in the Navy, with a military career that spanned 20 years and nine days – starting in 1973 and ending in 1993.

“I had my military career and a family,” Floyd said. “I’ve been to all seven continents and all 50 states. I’m a world traveler, I’ve been to a lot of strange places and done some strange things.”

When he was eventually stationed in Maryland, he was able to place dimes on Mitchell’s and Jeffries’ graves, “because I was close by and it was doable. That was back in the 1980s, before I was sent to Moscow. I had done my research and knew Captain Dobler was buried in Nebraska – it was easy to go to the other graves, but Nebraska was never close to where I lived or where I was stationed.”

As his career and post-military adventures took him around the globe, Floyd never forgot about his mission to put that last dime on Dobler’s grave.

Eventually, he found himself in Washington State, where he resides today.

“I turned 72 and decided I’m not going to live forever, so I decided to find out where in Nebraska Captain Dobler was buried and found that it was in a town named York,” Floyd said, “which was just 440 miles from where my daughter lives in Colorado. I decided it was time to visit her and then make the drive to York. I can’t pass up this opportunity. Like I said, I’m 72 and I can’t wait forever.”

A call to the York News-Times office garnered some more information and a date for him to fulfill his mission was set. He drove alone from Colorado to see it through – just something he needed to do on his own, he said.

He went to Greenwood Cemetery, “to do some recon,” he said, the day before the dime-placing, to make sure he knew where Dobler’s grave was. When he inquired about the location, talking with Gardner, it was quickly discovered that Captain Dobler was buried literally only feet from Gardner’s office building.

“In this big, beautiful place, he could have been buried clear over there a mile away or over there,” Floyd said, pointing at the vast grounds of Greenwood. “But then Todd said, ‘Well, his grave is actually just over here,’ and we both marveled that I literally drove right to it.”

After he placed the dime, at the designated time, he asked Gardner to look after it, maybe glue it down or find a way to fasten it. Gardner assured him the dime would be cared for and his respectful intent would always be, well . . . respected.

“When I see his grave, I guess it all keeps going back to family,” Floyd said, at Captain Dobler’s burial plot, “and how hard it is to lose a family member. I lost my son in 2016, so I know how hard that is. I keep thinking about his wife with all those kids – I guess there’s a place in my heart for all of them, and a place for the memory of Captain Dobler and my need to pay my respects.

“Now that it’s done, it’s a burden off my shoulders,” Floyd said. “There are still some things I want to do in my life, to check off that old list, and this was sure one of them. If I didn’t do this, I’d go to my own grave mad at myself. But now all three dimes have been placed and this mission is complete.”

