February 28, 1958 – March 5, 2023

Thomas Everett “Tom” Towle was born on February 28, 1958, in York to Philip Everett and Gayle Frances (Moomey) Towle and passed away on March 5, 2023, at his home near Garland.

Tom grew up in the Bradshaw and York areas. He attended York High School, where he enjoyed playing football, and graduated with the Class of 1976. Tom attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and was an avid football player. He graduated in 1980 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Tom was united in marriage to Marsha Ann Ocken on June 2, 1978, at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco and to this union three sons were born. Tom joined the Lincoln Police Department in 1981. He worked in several different departments from patrol to working in the K-9 division. He retired after 35 years of service in 2016. Tom loved telling stories about his time with LPD. He loved working on family history and he was a huge WWII buff. Tom enjoyed pheasant hunting with his boys and helping them and Marsha with their 4-H projects. The most important part of Tom’s life was his wife, sons and especially his grandchildren, which he loved unconditionally.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha Towle; son, Trevor Towle; parents, Phil and Gayle Towle; sister, Betsy Winquest; father-in-law, Mervin Ocken.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his children, T.J. and wife Faith Towle of Seward and Kyle and wife Raissa Towle of Seward; daughters-in-law, Kristi Medjo-Towle of Arvada, Colo., Christine Towle of Seward; seven grandchildren, Lilly Towle, Conner Towle, Hunter Towle, Griffin Towle, Scarlett Towle, Beckett Towle and Emerson Towle; mother-in-law, Donna (Bob) Ocken of Waco; brother-in-law, Mike (Mignon) Ocken of York; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Doug) Wyatt of Lincoln, Amy (Mickey) Burruss of Clarks; brother-in-law, Ron Winquest of York; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Tom.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 1 to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward with family receiving friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward with Pastor Mike Meyer officiating the service.

Graveside service and interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in York.

Memorials may be directed to the Towle Family for future designations.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home ~ Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences @ www.zabkafuneralhome.com.