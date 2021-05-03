This old "Chouse" -- Church renovated into residence, business

BENEDICT – Following the closure and disbandment of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Benedict, questions surrounding the 105-year-old building’s fate hung in the air; after the site stayed in limbo on the real estate market for some time it was purchased by Tim and Kathy Johnson.

The church-home, dubbed by the Johnsons as their “chouse” has acquired am impressive number of Facebook followers on Kathy’s Facebook group “Bless this Chouse.” Updates on converting the former house of worship regularly appear on the page, which has 1,600 followers.

The chouse’s street view is deceiving; the brick structure’s front has been largely untouched thus far. A wide stretch of stairs is behind the glass doors – the doors remaining from when the chouse was a church. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church’s front, as well as a fair portion of its interior, will remain true to its origin. Stained-glass windows have been left intact, including a backlit large depiction of Jesus on the main floor. Some of the pews have been moved and repurposed, and woodwork has been left in its original form when possible.

