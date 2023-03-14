YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a theft at the Green Plains ethanol plant near York, in which a large amount of copper was stolen.

According to information provided by York Police Officer Riley Friesen with York County Crime Stoppers, an unknown person or people stole approximately 3,000 feet of copper wire, 1,000 feet of coax cable and a black 2020 Club Car Carry-All 100 golf cart.

It has been determined the theft took place sometime in the evening of March 5 or the early morning hours of March 6.

If anyone has any information regarding this situation, they are asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Department at 402-362-4927 or York County Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999.

Those with information are reminded that anonymous tips provided to Crime Stoppers might be eligible for cash rewards.