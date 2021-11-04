The theory of counties using federal COVID relief money as bonuses – will York County do the same?

YORK – It was reported earlier this week that Morrill County is going to use about half of its federal COVID aid money for employee bonuses – up to $10,000 apiece.
Morrill County officials classified the bonuses as hazard pay for the 50 employees who continued to work throughout the pandemic and keep the courthouse open there. An allowable use of those federal dollars is hazard pay.
Most of the state’s counties are still looking at how to spend the roughly $376 million they will share from the American Rescue Plan Act.
That includes York County.
York County is set to receive $2.6 million.
And the idea of bonuses here, utilizing those funds to make those happen, was brought up during this week’s meeting of the York County Commissioners.
“With the American Rescue Plan Act funds, three counties in the state have said they will or are considering giving bonuses to those essential workers who worked during the pandemic,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said to the other county board members. “For those who did put their time in, during that time, it would be a shot in the arm for them. This wouldn’t be for those who worked remotely but for the county employees who kept coming to work throughout the pandemic. It’s just something to think about it. And bonuses such as these do qualify for the funds.”
The commissioners have not had any formal discussions on how to spend the money – this was just a suggestion during the board’s informal committee reports.
Counties have until the end of 2024 to decide what to use it for.
He also noted that some state officials have talked about giving $3-an-hour raises to essential workers – “and there is something else we might want to discuss. We still have openings, we still have slots open in the roads department as an example. And when trying to fill those jobs, it always comes down to funds. Is this also something we want to look at? The state is looking at it, maybe we should too?”
It was noted by Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin that a presentation was given at the recent NIRMA conference regarding these types of pay theories and practices – “and it got us to thinking that we do need to get more creative when it comes to the retention of our employees and hiring.”