The theory of counties using federal COVID relief money as bonuses – will York County do the same?

“With the American Rescue Plan Act funds, three counties in the state have said they will or are considering giving bonuses to those essential workers who worked during the pandemic,” Commissioner Bill Bamesberger said to the other county board members. “For those who did put their time in, during that time, it would be a shot in the arm for them. This wouldn’t be for those who worked remotely but for the county employees who kept coming to work throughout the pandemic. It’s just something to think about it. And bonuses such as these do qualify for the funds.”