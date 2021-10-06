The story behind the Presbyterian Bell

YORK – The bell at the First Presbyterian Church in York has an interesting history.

According to the York County History Book, “Yesterday and Today,” in an installment written by Belva Jean Crawford, the bell was installed on Dec. 14, 1982 and dedicated on Dec. 19, 1982 – but it had an even longer history behind it.

It was used at the Presbyterian Church at Benedict until that church disbanded in 1910. The bell was then moved to the Thayer Church and used continuously until 1957 when the church closed and the bell became the property of the Nebraska City Presbytery.

C.H. Ludwick, a longtime member of the York church, had been a charter member of the Thayer Church. He was one of the people instrumental in having the bell moved from Benedict to Thayer.

The Rev. Robert Moorhead was moderator of the Thayer Church and interested in the beautiful bell. On Jan. 20, 1959, the Rev. Moorhead and Mrs. Russell Nettleton, then an elder, went to the Presbytery and Mrs. Nettleton asked for the bell for the York church.