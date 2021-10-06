The story behind the Presbyterian Bell

YORK – The bell at the First Presbyterian Church in York has an interesting history.
According to the York County History Book, “Yesterday and Today,” in an installment written by Belva Jean Crawford, the bell was installed on Dec. 14, 1982 and dedicated on Dec. 19, 1982 – but it had an even longer history behind it.
It was used at the Presbyterian Church at Benedict until that church disbanded in 1910. The bell was then moved to the Thayer Church and used continuously until 1957 when the church closed and the bell became the property of the Nebraska City Presbytery.
C.H. Ludwick, a longtime member of the York church, had been a charter member of the Thayer Church. He was one of the people instrumental in having the bell moved from Benedict to Thayer.
The Rev. Robert Moorhead was moderator of the Thayer Church and interested in the beautiful bell. On Jan. 20, 1959, the Rev. Moorhead and Mrs. Russell Nettleton, then an elder, went to the Presbytery and Mrs. Nettleton asked for the bell for the York church.
It was given to the York Presbyterian Church, brought here and stored at an alfalfa mill where Loran Hogan was the manager and there was space to safely keep it. After his death, the bell was moved to the home of George Crawford, where it was kept until 1974. After that, it was kept in the rear of the church’s sanctuary.
Memorials and gifts for a bell tower fund began to accumulate in 1974. In 1975, a committee was formed. And in 1980, a special drive was made to raise money to erect the bell tower, but the goal was not reached at that time. In 1982, the fund was adequate to realize the hope of nearly 24 years.
At that time, a number of members of the church in York had formerly attended either the Benedict or Thayer churches, so the bell was of sentimental value besides having a historic interest.
The bell was cast by the Clinton E. Meneel Company of Troy, N.Y. Its inscription, according to the history book, says, “Presbyterian Church, Benedict, Nebraska, 1893.” It also has this Biblical quote, “Awake thou that sleepest.”
The tower was built by the Verdi Company and was shipped from Campbell, Ken.