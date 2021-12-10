The sky's the limit for Student of the Week, Lance Haberman

UTICA -- Centennial High School senior Lance Haberman is an example of a student who brings his best to the table in all he does.
He is the son of Greg and Amy Haberman of Utica.
Haberman actively participates in football, basketball, golf, FBLA, FCA, NHS, student council, musical choir and one-act.
In FBLA, Haberman takes the role of club president, and he is president of his senior class.
Haberman said, “FBLA is one of my favorite activities because I’ve learned a lot of soft skills and hard skills that will become useful down the road. A lot of my favorite memories in high school are from when I attended the FBLA Leadership Conference.”
Haberman’s peers describe him as respectful, outgoing, witty and positive. Students can always count on Haberman to tell funny jokes and put smiles on their faces.
Counselor of Centennial Public School Bob Fish said, “While Lance has had many accomplishments and received some recognition this fall, he remains very humble and is one of the leaders of our student body. Lance serves as a great role model for our underclassmen at Centennial schools.”
Haberman believes that you can achieve amazing things in life if you put your mind to it.
Haberman says his proudest accomplishments are his grades and being accepted into the NSAA and U.S. Bank Believers and Achievers statewide program.
“I always tell others I have 4.0 because of what I’ve done. I stay dedicated to what I do, like setting aside time to study, asking teachers questions, watching videos and doing my research,” said Haberman.
Inspired by his parents, his brother older Heath, and teachers at Centennial, Haberman said he learned a lot about work ethic during the past four years of high school. Currently, Haberman is taking college-level courses to get a jump start on his collegiate career. Haberman has been offered a full-tuition Regents scholarship to both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
He’s undecided on what his major will be. He is interested in going into either radiology, athletic training or teaching.
Haberman said, “I really want to do something sports-related. With my sports history and being injured a couple of times, it was cool seeing how radiologists and athletic trainers connect and interact with people.”
Even though college is right around the corner for seniors, Haberman is soaking in the time he has now with his classmates and teammates. In his free time, he likes to play video games and play cornhole with his brother Heath. He’s also the returning three-time ping pong champion of Centennial High School.