The sky's the limit for Student of the Week, Lance Haberman

Haberman says his proudest accomplishments are his grades and being accepted into the NSAA and U.S. Bank Believers and Achievers statewide program.

“I always tell others I have 4.0 because of what I’ve done. I stay dedicated to what I do, like setting aside time to study, asking teachers questions, watching videos and doing my research,” said Haberman.

Inspired by his parents, his brother older Heath, and teachers at Centennial, Haberman said he learned a lot about work ethic during the past four years of high school. Currently, Haberman is taking college-level courses to get a jump start on his collegiate career. Haberman has been offered a full-tuition Regents scholarship to both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

He’s undecided on what his major will be. He is interested in going into either radiology, athletic training or teaching.

Haberman said, “I really want to do something sports-related. With my sports history and being injured a couple of times, it was cool seeing how radiologists and athletic trainers connect and interact with people.”