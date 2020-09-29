The show must go on

As a result of social distancing and needing more classroom space, the theatre department has unfortunately been temporarily displaced from its home in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center. The performers are using the Scene Shop Theatre in Gurganus Hall to rehearse and build sets. All cast and crew members have their temperatures checked at the beginning of each rehearsal and continue to wear face coverings.

“Many colleges and theatres across the nation and world are closed this fall due to COVID 19. We have found a way to make it work,” reflected John Baker, associate professor of communication and theatre director. “My actors are working hard to keep the show on track to be performed.”

“John is doing a tremendous job of keeping us all safe. Throughout rehearsals, we all wear face masks and do the best we can to keep our social distance,” commented Kyla Gilstrap, a senior psychology major from Fremont, Neb. “Although it stinks to not see each other’s facial expressions during practice and not being able to interact as much as we want to. It has brought all the cast closer together. At the end of the rehearsal, we all pray and thank God for allowing us to all be together doing what we love but we also pray for those who are sick and dealing with COVID. I think those little moments of prayer are what really bring us closer together.”