“The ants go marching one by one – hurrah, hurrah. The ants go marching one by one – hurrah, hurrah!” Did anyone else sing this song when it rained? We did and I remember it well. As the droplets plopped on the car window and glided steadily across, we’d sing as they marched along the glass pane swept by wind and rain. Yes, happy days on the farm were rainy days. Rainy days meant we were headed somewhere, usually to a town or city. But this time, we were headed west, and I was about to fall in love.

If my memory serves me right, I was somewhere between six and eight years old when I saw the Nebraska Sandhills for the first time. But first, we have to leave our farm’s driveway lined with honey locust trees. The sorghum and corn fields were getting a drink and the farm family was heading out. I had no idea what I was in for, but boy was it going to be beautiful.

Of course, in the early 1980s, we certainly didn’t have cell phones. In fact, we typically had very little to entertain us, except our imaginations and our siblings. As we traveled from York County, the giggling between my sister and I would cease and then silence would fall inside the caravan as we turned our heads towards a world far better than any computer screen – the great outdoors beyond our windows. The rain slowed to a halt as it typically lessens the further west one travels. The landscape was more diverse back then, dotted with more farms and livestock. Sometimes, my dad would also like to take Sunday drives after church. I honestly hated them. I didn’t want to stay in my tights and dress shoes any longer. I wanted to be moving all the time. I had plans outdoors or with my dolls. He was just ready to check the crops and check out other neighbor’s farms. I was being mercilessly held captive in a Dodge Caravan.

This drive west was different though. There was the entrapment of Sunday drives and then there were vacations. I was always up for hitting the road somewhere else. We drove and drove for what seemed like eons for a child and then, almost suddenly, the sea of cornfields turned into something my eyes had never beheld. The farm girl’s gaze was met with an endless sea of grass and sky. I was so inspired, I cried.

Touched by a landscape that reached my soul, tears streamed down my face. I had fallen in love for the first time with one of the wonders of the world – the Nebraska Sandhills. I leaned into the window and recall very confidently telling my parents, “I have been here before. I was here.”

For whatever reason, maybe another lifetime ago, I pictured myself walking next to a covered wagon, pushing aside tall prairie grass. I was always playing pioneer girl at home. “Pioneering” was in my DNA and was fueled by reading Laura Ingalls Wilder books, but more so, inspired by my grandmother Ruth Heine’s stories. Her sister had walked from Missouri on foot to Nebraska and there was a chest in her bedroom that held our ancestor’s few belongings when they arrived as immigrants to North America. Yes, stories like these truly shaped my heart to appreciate what is truly good about the heartland.

It was an imaginative mix for me, playing outdoors during my formative years. My other grandma, Pat Thayer, would always say I was the family’s “Little Indian.” I often went shirtless outside as a young girl and always looked like a sort of Tomboy running around bare-chested and bronzed with bare feet galloping, racing, and skipping about. So yes, you could say I felt the prairie in numerous ways. Sometimes I was a homesteader, other times I was freer and in touch with the tribal roots we all have around a fire somewhere on the planet.

In the Sandhills, I felt it all – a connection between the earth underneath and the most distant star. The grass and expanse were completely energizing and poetic to me. I wanted to jump out of the car and run through this moonscape-like expanse, fragile but still fertile with cows, wildflowers, windmills and so much more – it was the most fantastic place that went on seemingly forever. Yes, oh yes, I was in true love – love at first sight.

We should all explore and revel in her vastness. Love her we should, but tame her, we shouldn’t. If you feel a calling west, most certainly she is calling you, with her natural antennae sending out signals from countless blades of grass. She is speaking to us with her vastness and her infinite details. She’s a land to fall in love with, and a land to protect. She’s the one and only – Nebraska Sandhills.