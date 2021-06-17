The perils of Road 13: county board hears complaints, seeks solutions

“Regarding dust mitigation, I received a call just this morning from a constituent and they brought up a company that they have dealt with before, which put down a product,” Commissioner Daniel Grotz said. “We’d have to know what the product is, how it works, all that, but in that situation the company contracts with a resident and there is no cost to the county. If residents really wanted that, it could be an option. But this is just something the person said – it would obviously really have to be looked into further.”

“But if this resident pays to put that chemical down, the county operators would then have to pick up the blade every time they went past that residence so they wouldn’t disturb it,” Commissioner Bamesberger added. “It would be a no win situation and I don’t see any feasibility in that at all.”

“It all goes back to what’s a reasonable expectation of living in the country,” Obermier said. “So in talking about the dust issue, would it require putting together an agreement with the residents (who paid for the chemical to be put down) – would that even be feasible?”