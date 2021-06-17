The perils of Road 13: county board hears complaints, seeks solutions

YORK – Ever since construction started on Highway 34 between York and the Henderson Spur, one thing has been consistent – there have been plenty of issues with, concerns over and complaints about County Road 13.
County Road 13 runs parallel with the Highway 34 path (running east to west, being located south of Highway 34).
Even before work started on Highway 34, it was predicted that the traffic on Road 13 would be greatly increased as the highway traffic was supposed to be restricted to only those living along Highway 34.
And that prediction came true.
Many motorists (those in county and those from the outside) have been taking the Road 13 route between Bradshaw and York.
Complaints have ranged from congestion, extreme dust creating visibility issues, speed, etc.
This week, the York County Commissioners had a discussion about constituents’ concerns.
“I asked to have this put on the agenda,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “We have been tasked with solving local issues. We didn’t create this issue, but we have to deal with it. We’ve been asked for all sorts of things, such as more stop signs at intersections, a lower speed limit, not allowing trucks on that road, we’ve been asked for dust mitigation. One thing that comes to mind is what are reasonable expectations for living in the country? Is it reasonable to feel that if you live along a gravel road there should be no dust? Can we even say no truck traffic? I just wanted to visit about this. What do you think? The roads department is doing pretty good out there and the sheriff’s department has been out there.”
Regarding regulatory signs and speed limit restrictions, York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim said speed and traffic studies would have to be conducted first and engineering would be required. There would also have to be traffic counts done.
“This isn’t an official detour (for the Highway 34 construction project),” Obermier pointed out, “but we know it’s being heavily used. The sheriff’s department has been out there and they have tried to slow things down.”
“As a point of clarification, the official detour is the Highway 81 bypass and the Henderson Spur to Interstate 80, correct?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
Keim said yes, that was the case.
It was noted that in the last week or so, the traffic has been heavier on Road 15, which might alleviate some of the issues on Road 13.
But again, that places heavier traffic on a rural county road.
“How is the construction on Highway 34 coming along?” Commissioner Bulgrin asked.
“Are they somewhat on schedule?” asked Obermier.
Keim said the crews working on the state project seemed to be pretty much on schedule. “If Mother Nature cooperates, they might make it by Labor Day.”
“Regarding dust mitigation, I received a call just this morning from a constituent and they brought up a company that they have dealt with before, which put down a product,” Commissioner Daniel Grotz said. “We’d have to know what the product is, how it works, all that, but in that situation the company contracts with a resident and there is no cost to the county. If residents really wanted that, it could be an option. But this is just something the person said – it would obviously really have to be looked into further.”
“But if this resident pays to put that chemical down, the county operators would then have to pick up the blade every time they went past that residence so they wouldn’t disturb it,” Commissioner Bamesberger added. “It would be a no win situation and I don’t see any feasibility in that at all.”
“It all goes back to what’s a reasonable expectation of living in the country,” Obermier said. “So in talking about the dust issue, would it require putting together an agreement with the residents (who paid for the chemical to be put down) – would that even be feasible?”
“You would have to know what the product is, whether it would do anything to the condition of the road surface, what it would do long-term for maintenance purposes, there are a lot of factors in this. And you will need to check with your insurance company also,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “But if you want us to come up with a program and look into this, we will work with diligence to make that happen.”
“Just for the sake of conversation, just say what if you closed down Road 13, where would all the traffic go?” asked Bulgrin.
“They will find another way, they will find another road,” Keim said.
“And we are not talking just York County traffic, right?” Bulgrin asked.
Keim said yes, there are vehicles (including truck traffic) from many places other than York County traveling on that road.
“Could we put up ‘through traffic only’ signs . . . and could we even enforce that?” Obermier said.
“They would just move to another county road anyway,” Bulgrin added.
“I talked to someone from another county where they had a similar project and they said they did nothing,” Bamesberger noted.
“The chemical for dust control is magnesium chloride, if you want to look into it,” Obermier told the county board members. “I’d like to look into it just a little bit more. There is probably nothing that is going to get done right away, but we could look into it. And we can’t alter the speed limits and change the regulatory signs without engineering and traffic studies, so those can’t be accomplished (in the timeframe of the Highway 34 construction project).”
“I read a NIRMA article about specific signage and situations such as this and they said don’t do it, so our attorney is right in saying to check with the insurance company also,” Bulgrin noted.
“I will look at this to get information about the dust remediation, to see if that’s even an option,” Obermier said.
There was more discussion about having to have agreements with rural residents regarding their application of dust-mitigating chemicals – regarding the possibility of road crews scraping it off, its application, etc.
“And don’t forget there could be concerns about run-off into a crop, for an example. You would need comprehensive agreements,” Lyons said.
They will look into this entire matter more and discuss more at a later date.