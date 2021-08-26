The people behind the Fairmont Veterans Memorial

“The flags for each branch and the American flag are my favorite,” Kay said. “When they move in the wind, there is nothing more beautiful.”

Kay has lived in Fairmont for the past 25 years. She said it is a very loving community where people stick together. She said this is true small-town living.

“When my husband passed away, people were right there to help,” Kay said. “He would be very proud of this.”

Bob Bettger is one of the members on the Fairmont Veterans’ Memorial board. He was asked to join and he said he gladly signed up to volunteer his time.

“I’m a fifth-generation farmer,” Bettger said. “My family has been here forever. It’s where I was born and raised, and we still farm around here. There is tradition and history of my family here.”

Serving in the military hits close to home for his family. He said the memorial is a great way to honor all of the country’s service people. He has a plaque for himself on the wall.

“I was in the Army during the Vietnam era,” Bettger said. “My great-grandfather was in the Army, and he served in France in World War I. My family has three generations of plaques on the walls.”