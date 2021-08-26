The people behind the Fairmont Veterans Memorial

FAIRMONT -- Four years ago, the Fairmont Veterans Memorial was started when Kay Harris and her husband, Jack Harris, donated their property to become a tribute for those who served.
“My husband and I started this because he wanted to honor veterans,” Kay said. “He passed away in March this year. We decided to create a board (of directors) to do it. The board lets us finish what we have dreamed of.”
The Harris family has been actively involved in serving the country. Kay’s husband served in the military for 23 years. Four of their five sons continued in their father’s footsteps to serve as well.
Kay’s son who served in Iraq is on the board of directors with her. There are currently seven active members who joined them. The group helps them share ideas to each other.
“We have some more things we want to do,” Kay said. “We’re all on donations. It just takes time. We have had a lot of support.”
Since 2020, there have been a few changes to the memorial. Lights have been added to the service flags and the walls. The New American Freedom Defender sign also received additional lighting.
A few other changes have taken place. The first wall was stoned and tiles are planned for it within the next few weekends. There will also be a Battlefield Cross coming soon. The goal is to have a flame that will be lit 24/7.
“We would also like to put a water fountain out,” Harris said. “I think that would be a big asset for the memorial.”
In World War II, Fairmont was a home to an air base for training pilots – and the board is putting a black granite surface etched with an aerial picture of the air base of when it was operational. The board still has an original picture of what the base looked like in the war.
“The history will be written out on the wall,” Kay said. “We will definitely want to add that.”
The memorial wall has a Facebook page for people to see what is happening with the project. Currently, the board members are asking for people to purchase a tile. Each tile is $100.
“We have space for about 750 tiles,” Kay said. “I think we have about 500 spaces left. This is for all veterans. You don’t have to be living in Fillmore County. If you live in New York and have a veteran you want on the wall, we will put it there.”
Each tile has space for approximately 18 characters. People can write the veteran’s name and date he or she served. They can also add the branch of the military they served in.
Kay said the board has had a few fundraisers, like a spaghetti feed in December, to help support the project.
She said she has appreciated all the support.
“The flags for each branch and the American flag are my favorite,” Kay said. “When they move in the wind, there is nothing more beautiful.”
Kay has lived in Fairmont for the past 25 years. She said it is a very loving community where people stick together. She said this is true small-town living.
“When my husband passed away, people were right there to help,” Kay said. “He would be very proud of this.”
Bob Bettger is one of the members on the Fairmont Veterans’ Memorial board. He was asked to join and he said he gladly signed up to volunteer his time.
“I’m a fifth-generation farmer,” Bettger said. “My family has been here forever. It’s where I was born and raised, and we still farm around here. There is tradition and history of my family here.”
Serving in the military hits close to home for his family. He said the memorial is a great way to honor all of the country’s service people. He has a plaque for himself on the wall.
“I was in the Army during the Vietnam era,” Bettger said. “My great-grandfather was in the Army, and he served in France in World War I. My family has three generations of plaques on the walls.”
Bettger’s father was in the Navy in World War II, his brother was in the SeaBees in the Vietnam era. He built airstrips on an island in the Indian Ocean. There were other construction projects taking place there.
“It takes so much support of people to work in a military,” Bettger said. “There are a lot of jobs for people to do.”
Bettger said his family remembered the base in Fairmont when it was at its peak. He said there were approximately 3,000-4,000 people stationed there, from trainers to hospital staff.
“A project like this is capable of bringing the community together,” Bettger said. “It’s very nice to honor the country’s service people.”
There are a few goals Bettger has for the memorial. The first objective is to finish the walls. The board said they can make little improvements over the years, and they are open for upgrades.
“It’s very nice,” Bettger said. “The landscaping is very mature and it’s well lit. People take walks in the evenings and they stop there.”
There are benches there for people to also include names as memorials. Bettger said the site can be a place for people to have a serene evening and enjoy the sunset.
“A lot of people go on drives in the summer since it’s right east of town,” Bettger said. “The general public is more than welcome to come out. Small towns normally don’t have a whole lot in them. This reflects on the history.”