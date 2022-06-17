The path that became a road, in the wrong place

YORK – The York County Commissioners are still looking at a strange road that was apparently born out of a path, which is an extension of East Fourth Street from Maine Avenue to Road N.

There are a lot of issues with this road because it is not located in the right place, it is not properly deeded to the county yet the county has built it up and maintained it for decades, and parts of it are on private property.

The oddities of this road – which some say go back as far as 1909 – seem to have just evolved over time and were recently discovered.

“I put this on the agenda to see where we want to go with this,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier.

He brought it to the board’s attention two weeks ago and they discussed it again this week, after the commissioners had the opportunity to go out to the location and get a look at it for themselves.

There is one residence on that road. Two producers own and farm parcels along the road. And the city has wellfield property in that area as well.

“I talked to the city, I talked with one of the property owners and one of the landowners is here today,” Obermier said. “Rex Heiden, our county surveyor, surveyed it several times and he’s looked at it now, again.”

Heiden talked about the placement issues of the road, saying it’s quite a ways south of the line where it should be.

And of course, there’s the issue surrounding who owns the road.

“I think we should just decide if we are going to fix this road or close it on the east side (past the residence), or what you want to do with this,” said Commissioner Obermier.

“Who would benefit from spending $140,000 on this road?” asked Commissioner Jack Sikes, referring to an earlier estimate if the road were to be moved, rebuilt, deeded, etc. “It was a path when I was a kid. Why all of a sudden do we need to move it?”

“Well, when we find these types of issues, we need to rectify the problem,” Obermier said. “This road, right now, is on someone’s private property. It’s just a matter of getting it right. And we do have to leave half of it open.”

“Theoretically, everyone who uses that road right now is technically trespassing,” Heiden said.

“What would the ramifications be if we were to leave it where it is and get the proper easements, as there is an existing road bed there now?” said Commissioner Daniel Grotz. “Is that even an option?”

“My thought is to leave it where it is, close it at the end of the trees and make that a dead end (on the east side of the residence),” said York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim. “We would give the city access to their wells and completely take out the east side. That would only cost the county about $5,000.”

“I think we need to get some legal advice as to if we can leave it where it is, and if a state statute exists, like Rex feels might, that says a path can eventually turn into a road if it is used as such for a certain amount of time,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “And I think we need a traffic count on that road before we spend some money. We could talk for hours about this but need to talk with our attorney. And we need to know who all has easements.”

“And we do have a county attorney now,” Sikes added.

Heiden said there are some existing easements, in some locations, which were created in 1909.

“Yes, traffic counts would be good and I agree, we need to direct the county attorney to look at that statute that was mentioned,” Grotz said.

Keim will conduct two traffic counts – on both the west and east sides of the road.

Heiden also pointed out that the city has 50% of the control of that road with existing easements at this point. He also suggested that if money were spent on the road, perhaps the county should ask the city about financially contributing.

“I think there is a logical way to resolve this issue,” Bulgrin said. “We will get it done.”

The matter was tabled for two weeks, in order for the commissioners to get legal advice from York County Attorney Gary Olson.

