The mystery of Kilgore's Musical Garden

YORK -- The magical, musical garden at Kilgore Library no longer remains a mystery and is ready to be put to great use.

Standing in front of the library are 11 musical instruments for all ages to use. The instruments are either installed into the ground with stainless posts or are fixed to the surface with a surface plate.

Instruments that are included are vibrant hand bells, drums, chimes and a xylophone. The best part about it is that the drums come in all shapes of butterflies and flowers, creating a botanical look.

The instruments were made and shipped by a manufacturing company called Percussion Play out of England. With stainless steel frames, aluminum framing and a water-proof powder coated finish, the instruments are made to withstand rough weather conditions and resist corrosion.

The idea for a musical garden sprung up a couple of years ago.

“Chelsea Klein from York Elementary wanted to add something to the library for families and their children,” said Kilgore Library Director Deb Robertson.

Klein worked with Kilgore Library to apply for grants through Sixpence Early Learning Fund. The funds went towards providing resources and an area for little ones to enjoy.

In addition to the area of comfy chairs, educational tools and toys for children, Robertson thought it would be a great idea to add an outdoor attraction in front of the library whether it be a floor water fountain or a musical garden.

Robertson said this summer was the “perfect storm” because the cement on the south side of the library already needed to be repaired and they had the funds for cement work and to build a musical garden.

Robertson said, “We eventually found a young man from a boy scout troop who was interested in helping build the musical garden for his Eagle Scout Project.”

With the help of Scout Conner Leetch and Boy Scout Troop 173, the musical garden was in the works. The City of York did the cement work, and Leetch and the troop dug the holes that were needed to put the posts in for the instruments. Benches will soon be added as a finishing touch to the garden.

Robertson said there’s been talk of collaborating with local schools and individuals to put on mini shows for the youth. Whatever the future may look like for the musical garden, York Kilgore Library hopes that it gets a lot of use. Robertson would like to thank the Boy Scout Troop 173, the City of York, York Public Schools and Friends of Kilgore for their contributions.