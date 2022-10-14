 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The magic behind York's Czechfest

Member Pat Carpenter was cooking up some dumpling magic on Thursday for Czechfest. Carpenter said, “They fill me up. When you’ve eaten two of them, you know you’ve eaten something.” Three of her four grandparents were of Czech heritage. She said she is proud of being a part of the Czech community and enjoys educating others about her heritage.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- As the 17th annual Czechfest vastly approaches on Sunday, Czechs from all around York are preparing food, performances, activities and everything in between to celebrate their Czech culture.

JoAnn Kuester, club president of Nebraska Czechs of York, is going all out this year, making over 800 potato dumplings in honor of a very special woman in the Czech community, Jean Lamp.

Kuester and Lamp met at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Kuester said, “One time, we were sitting at a women’s Bible study and I don't know how we got on the topic, but Jean said, ‘I’m Czech’ and I said, ‘I’m Czech too,’ and that about did it.”

After plenty of chatter about their heritage and background, Kuester and Lamp thought it would be neat to attend meetings at the Lincoln Czech Club. By the time the third meeting rolled around, they had the Czech national anthem memorized.

“Since we memorized the anthem, I said we might as well become members and start our own club,” said Kuester.

Kuester said she never made dumplings prior to meeting Lamp. Lamp taught Kuester everything she needed to know about kolaches and dumplings. As well as being the president of the Czech Club, she was the queen of dumplings and everyone knew it too.

“She was always so particular about the size and appearance of her dumplings,” said Kuester.

Taking Lamp’s place in the kitchen, Kuester has changed one ingredient of the dumplings and that is using instant potatoes rather than real potatoes. Before, Kuester and Lamp would boil, peel, chop and grind 50 pounds of russet potatoes to make the perfect dumplings. Now, Kuester mixes two cups of instant potatoes, two cups of cool tap water, two eggs, two cups of flour and one tablespoon of salt to make a couple dozen dumplings.

This year, Kuester invited five other Czech members and friends to take part in the cooking. Czech member Jan Tiffany said she’s known Jean for years before she passed. When Kuester had called her about making dumplings for Czechfest, Tiffany was up for the challenge.

“I guess I've been adopted,” chuckled Tiffany.

Kuester made the dough and her helpers kneaded the dough in flour and divide it into thick, cylinder shaped pieces, each measuring four inches long and an inch wide. The dumplings then get put in a pot of boiling salt water, until they float to the top and simmer for a couple of minutes. The dumplings are removed carefully from the pot, placed on a tray and are glazed with warm, melted butter as the finishing touch.

Rosalie Hilmer, a friend of Kuester, said, “Taste, texture and presentation is everything.”

All 800 dumplings are cooled on a rack, placed in ice cream buckets, and are refrigerated in a cooler at Hunter’s Lounge in Waco.

The dumplings will be served with sauerkraut, roast pork loin, Czech wieners and other trimmings to satisfy all the cravings on Sunday.

Czech Festival Schedule of Events:

• 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Coffee and kolaches at the Holthus Center lobby

• 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Czechfest opens

• 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Accordion jam in the ballroom

• 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Dinner served

• 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony and tribute to Jean Lamp

• 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.: Queen introduction

• 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Dance to Milligan Czech Brass Band

• 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: Dance breaks, announcements and activities

Czech club members met early Thursday morning to get a head start on making dumplings for the 17th annual Czech Fest. 
Club president JoAnn Kuester prepares the dough for potato dumplings. When asked what the secret is behind making the perfect dumpling, club members said Kuester is the secret. Nothing can replace the knowledge she gained from previous president, Jean Lamp. 
Rolling dumplings to perfection is Czech member Jan Tiffany. Tiffany is looking forward to some good food and dancing on Sunday. She said she and her husband have been taking polka lessons, so she’s ready to get on that ballroom floor at Czechfest. 
