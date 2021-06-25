I accessed historical books and articles in order to write the histories of the churches that are featured in this publication. Saylor Newman of Henderson photographed each of these beautiful local churches. Callie Hurley of York produced videos featuring each of the churches, which include beautiful footage of the architecture while the church’s history is verbally told (go to our website at yorknewstimes.com to watch each of these videos). Kerri Pankratz, senior copy editor and layout manager at the York News-Times, designed/created the end print product, showcasing “The Houses Built By Faith.”

“Our Houses of Worship, Our Heritage,” a passage written by Ruth Zersen for Gresham’s Diamond Jubilee, says, “The staunch faith of the early pioneers in a God who did not forsake them in the many trials of pioneering, was evidenced in the monuments they built – the churches of this community. Any nation, ignoring an Almighty God, has failed. A community not ashamed of, or selfish with, its religion will prosper and continue to exist. A history cannot be written without a brief backward glance at tragedy, failure, difficult times and heartbreaking memories. All of these would be dominant if it were not for the solace, peace, the forgiveness found and the blessing assured in the little churches dedicated to an all-knowing and understanding Heavenly Father. These churches have prospered and their histories are proof of their growth. They will continue in a country dedicated to the four freedoms, namely: religion, press, speech and assembly. And the fifth freedom added by Franklin D. Roosevelt, the freedom from hunger. Our houses of worship are our true heritage.”