Each summer, the York News-Times produces a history-based magazine, celebrating aspects of our area’s colorful past and prior generations.
This year, we are celebrating “The Houses Built by Faith” – by featuring some of the churches in York County that are 90, 100 and more years old.
Back in the late 1800s, pioneers made their way to this area of the nation, destined for their new homes, new lives, new communities.
While everything was new and uncertain, one thing remained the same for these early Nebraskans and York County residents – their faith.
They came with their beliefs in God, their dedication to denominations, their hunger for fellowship and their basic need to belong to a church, a congregation.
And with that constant faith, they began meeting in their homes and make-shift stores.
They built churches out of sod; they hauled wood for many miles for structural construction; they claimed their parcels of land where there was often nothing but an early steeple their own hands had made.
They endured many hardships and struggles along the way, but these congregations endured for many decades – because they were built by and on faith.
A quote from Athla Tankersley, who contributed to the writing of the York County history book, “Yesterday and Today,” poignantly wrote: “The real history of the church cannot be measured in what happens to the property, but by how it continues to take its place in the lives of children, youth and adults who share together in worship, study, fellowship and service with the hope of improving themselves, their community and the world.”
With that in mind, we moved forward with this project to capture the images of how those churches look today, while telling the stories of how they came to be.
I accessed historical books and articles in order to write the histories of the churches that are featured in this publication. Saylor Newman of Henderson photographed each of these beautiful local churches. Callie Hurley of York produced videos featuring each of the churches, which include beautiful footage of the architecture while the church’s history is verbally told (go to our website at yorknewstimes.com to watch each of these videos). Kerri Pankratz, senior copy editor and layout manager at the York News-Times, designed/created the end print product, showcasing “The Houses Built By Faith.”
“Our Houses of Worship, Our Heritage,” a passage written by Ruth Zersen for Gresham’s Diamond Jubilee, says, “The staunch faith of the early pioneers in a God who did not forsake them in the many trials of pioneering, was evidenced in the monuments they built – the churches of this community. Any nation, ignoring an Almighty God, has failed. A community not ashamed of, or selfish with, its religion will prosper and continue to exist. A history cannot be written without a brief backward glance at tragedy, failure, difficult times and heartbreaking memories. All of these would be dominant if it were not for the solace, peace, the forgiveness found and the blessing assured in the little churches dedicated to an all-knowing and understanding Heavenly Father. These churches have prospered and their histories are proof of their growth. They will continue in a country dedicated to the four freedoms, namely: religion, press, speech and assembly. And the fifth freedom added by Franklin D. Roosevelt, the freedom from hunger. Our houses of worship are our true heritage.”