The history of York College

YORK – The institution known as York College, and now York University, has been a very important part of the fabric of this community.

And its history reaches back to 1879.

According to the history book, “York County, Nebraska, Yesterday and Today,” York College originated as “a group of far-sighted business leaders proposed the building of a college and purchased a building site with sufficient acreage for that purpose. This land was then offered to the Nebraska United Methodist Conference as an inducement to locate a college of that faith in York.

“A Nebraska Conference Seminary opened in York in 1879 and was incorporated in 1883 as the Methodist Episcopal College of Nebraska. In 1886, representatives of several colleges in the conference voted to consolidate all their schools into one college and decided to establish Nebraska Wesleyan University of Lincoln, which was thought to be a more central location. Soon afterward, the Evangelical United Brethren decided to establish a college in York and conducted their first term in the fall of 1890 in the Wirt block located in downtown York. In 1891, an administration building was constructed and completed in time for use in the fall of 1892. Tuition for a term of 13 weeks was $7 – board and room could be had for $3 a week.

“The Rev. J. George served as the first president of York College and held office for a period of four years. He was succeeded by W.S. Reese who served three years. In 1897, W. E. Schell ascended to the presidency and served in that capacity for 16 years. During his tenure, Hulitt Hall was built in 1902, and an endowment of $50,000 was raised, the enrollment increased and a gymnasium was built in 1911.

“Rev. M.O. McLaughlin became president in 1913 and immediately launched an ambitious campaign with the slogan: ‘York, The Yale of the West.’ Football was introduced, as were two new literary societies.”

There were a series of presidents and in 1928, Rev. J.R. Overmiller was elected to the position and steered the college through the Depression years with “heroic efforts. A new gymnasium was built in 1928-29 and the old gym was converted into a library. In 1938, the Greater York College Campaign was launched. As a result of the campaign, Middlebrook Hall was built in 1947-49.”

A fire of undetermined origin caused the loss of the administration building, affectionately known as Old Main on Jan. 3, 1951. A campaign to secure funds for a new building was well underway when the Board of Christian Education, a governing body for the E.U.B. Church, instructed the college trustees to halt the campaign until title in fee simple (removal of restrictions provided in the original deed to the college property) could be obtained. “The trustees reluctantly instituted legal action against the City of York for such purposes, but decisions of the district court and state Supreme Court favored the city of York. The trustees voted to discontinue the College of Liberal Arts for one year. The school was merged with Westmar College of Le Mars, Iowa, in July, 1955, and on Aug. 30, 1955, a new charter was drawn up giving possession of the college property to a board of directors made up entirely of members of Churches of Christ.

“The official transfer to members of Churches of Christ took place at the annual York College Board meeting on March 20, 1956. York College opened for classes the following year with Harvey Childress as president and a student enrollment of 83. In 1960, Dr. Dale Larsen took office as president and served for 18 years. The Larsen administration was responsible for many improvements, including the construction of McCloud Hall in 1964; the Levitt Library in 1971; Thomas Hall in 1972; and the Freeman Physical Education Center in 1974. On April 8, 1970, York College gained full North Central accreditation. In 1979, the E.A. Levitt School of Business was named for longtime benefactor and friend of the college, after whom the Levitt Library was also named.”

Since receiving four-year accreditation, the college's Department of Education has earned several external endorsements. The State of Nebraska approved the Teacher Education programs in 1994, the first new approval in more than half a century. That same year, the State Board of Education granted continuing approval to York College's Teacher Education programs for the five year maximum. Of equal significance for students, York College's Teacher Education is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). In 2011, building on this strength, the college initiated its first graduate offering with a master's in education (instruction and curriculum development). This online program has been designed to meet the needs of full-time educators.

York College Online was launched in 2010 to expand the reach of the school. The majority of York College Online students are enrolled in one of the school's graduate programs. Recent fall enrollments average around 650 students with about 450 studying on campus and another 200 enrolled in online classes. Students attending York come from about 30 states and several countries.

The school's physical property has seen steady expansion with a series of projects involving new construction or major renovation since the late 1990s. The college has grown from only four major buildings in 1956 to a campus of 17 major facilities on 50 acres that serve the needs of a growing student body.

During the inauguration of Dr. Sam Smith as the college's 21st president, it was announced that the institution will transition from York College to York University in the summer of 2022. After lengthy consideration, the school's governing board approved the name change on January 15, 2021, during their winter meeting.

