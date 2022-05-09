The heart of health care -- Treva Hanson, RN-BSN, Nursing consultant, York General Hearthstone

Editor's note: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

YORK – Treva Hanson has worked in a lot of areas of caregiving and administration throughout her nursing career, and says those who walk through the medical field with her, day after day, year after year, “go through life with a servant attitude.”

Hanson, a native of Hampton, was inspired by her great-aunt who worked as a nurse.

“She was certainly my inspiration, I so admired her work ethic. I always knew I wanted to be a nurse,” Hanson said. “I still remember being 16 and my mom driving me into York, to the old Hearthstone facility, where I got my first job as a CNA. I just never wanted to do anything else.”

She went to nursing school at Bryan and worked at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln for a time. She became a traveling nurse and then worked at UNMC. In 1994, she moved back to this area of the state and started her career in skilled nursing and nursing administration.

“I had a lot of different jobs, filled a lot of different roles and had a lot of learning opportunities to build my knowledge,” Hanson said.

The new Hearthstone facility was built in 2003 and she started work at the facility in 2007.

She was the director of nursing for 13 years and recently was the interim administrator of the Hearthstone. Most recently, she decided to take a step back in order to be more accessible to family and she is now a nursing consultant at the Hearthstone.

“In this new role, I can continue to support the facility, the staff and the nursing administration,” Hanson said.

That is a wonderful change, she said, seeing how she now has two grandchildren to enjoy.

She said working in skilled nursing in a place such as the Hearthstone is a blessing, “in that I am able to help take care of this generation. They have a special place in my heart. I respect them and all they’ve been through. These people take nothing for granted, they are so thankful and gracious and that inspires me.”

This field of nursing, caring for the elderly in the last phase of their lives, is not for everyone -- not everyone is cut out for this line of work.

“The people who do this area of care really put their hearts into it,” Hanson said. “They do it every day. These people I work with, I see them do that every day. Being in nursing administration, that is a different role, in that I get to support the staff and help them keep their buckets full, so to speak, and make sure they remember to take care of themselves. These staff members here, they come here every day and give their all, all of the time.”

She said dealing with the COVID situation was difficult “and we are definitely getting in a better place.”

Operating a residential facility such as the Hearthstone was especially challenging during the height of the pandemic. “We had to keep people safe and care for them like we always had. We had to maintain the same quality of care despite all the requirements and we really had to listen to the residents. The group of people I got to work with, through that, was just amazing. Skilled nursing facilities’ staff members go through life with servant attitudes – they are inspiring and I can keep going because of people like that.”

She said she loves being a part of the York General Health Care Services team, “We all work together and I get to work with great directors and staff. The team is amazing and everyone has stepped up to work with each other.”

The feeling is reciprocated by her team members as the people who nominated her for this recognition said: “Treva Hanson is a tremendous nurse and leader for York General Hearthstone. Over this past year, she has continued to lead the facility through another year of the COVID-19 pandemic and all the challenges that this means for the residents and their families. In addition, these trying times take a huge and stressful toll on the caregiving and support team at the Hearthstone. It takes a special person to be a caregiver as well as a leader, especially during these last few years. In addition, Treva took on the role, late in 2021, of interim administrator of the Hearthstone. She did this, while still maintaining a major role as director of nursing services. Treva certainly acts as a tremendous owner of the Hearthstone and York General overall. Her tremendous leadership and ongoing efforts benefit her team, the residents and their families.”