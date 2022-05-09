The heart of health care -- Tanita Troester, RN, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women

Editor's note: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

YORK – Tanita Troester’s nursing job site is non-typical for sure, but her patients get the same care and attention they would get anywhere else.

Troester, RN, is director of nursing at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in west York. The 2006 graduate of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center began her career at Chadron Community Hospital, then from 2008-2011 served on the Neurological Science Floor at Nebraska Medicine.

She joined the NCCW staff in 2011 as a floor nurse for six months, then accepted the Associate Director of Nursing position in 2011, continuing until becoming Director of Nursing in 2018 “as our facility became certified through DHHS (Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services) for skilled nursing beds.”

“My mother worked as a nurse aide and then an OB tech at our hometown hospital” (Gordon Neb. Memorial) “for 38 years (1968-2006) all while raising eight children,” she said when asked how she came to the profession. “My mother did not have a nursing degree, however she was well respected in the hospital, she cared for many patients during her 38 years. She assisted in the delivery of hundreds of babies. I admired her so very much growing up. I saw her hard work, the pride and love she took in caring for people, not only in the hospital setting but in her personal life,” she said in testimony to her mom.

There are more family influences, too.

“Another ‘why’ for my passion to become a nurse was my younger sister Tiffany. I admired her so very much. She is currently the Director of the Acute Care Specialty Units at Nebraska Medicine; I remember the day I went for my job interview at Nebraska Medicine. I was introduced to everyone as ‘This is Tiffany Marco’s sister.’ I was so very proud of her and where she was in her career as a nurse manager and wanted to be respected in the nursing profession as much as she was,” she explained.

“There was a time where my two sisters and I worked at the same hospital. Social Worker, Respiratory Therapist and myself an RN. Our patients would be so confused, I would be in the room completing my assessment and when I left my sisters would come in the room and introduce themselves, the patient would look my sister up and down and would say ‘Aren’t you, my nurse?’ It was pretty special working alongside my sisters.”

And that’s not all the family medical connections.

“I have a long line of family members in the medical field. Our granddaughter is an RN at York General Hospital, a nephew RN in Scottsbluff, a niece RN in Colorado, a niece currently going to nursing school, a sister-in-law that is a mental health practitioner.”

Notably, however, none work in a state prison. What’s that like?

One challenge is the many and obvious Institutional rules for safety and security. Another was two years of COVID and learning how to navigate to take care of patients.

“I have been in administration for 10 years and will assist on the floor when needed. I truly miss and enjoy the patient interaction when helping on the floor. Nursing is not only taking care of the patient, you must also care for the family. When I receive a call from a family member, I always put myself in their shoes and listen to their concerns and assure the family member we are giving their loved one the care they deserve.

“Working in corrections is unique, however my mission to care for patients in the correctional setting is not any different than the care I gave in the hospital setting. Correctional nursing you must have the ability to see beyond someone’s criminal record. We are non-judgmental, the inmate is a patient first and foremost. Working in corrections you must have a broad skill set in mental health, infectious disease, substance abuse, emergency care, and in our facility, women’s health.”

While incarcerated, she said, “Many patients find out for the first time that they have an existing medical condition. We are here to provide care and educate, we must always remember why we became a nurse, to show compassion and care to the best of our ability.

“Most rewarding, I love caring for people, and enjoyed being at the bedside with my patients. I always knew when I left for the day, I had made a difference in someone’s life. At my current position with Corrections, I know that I have done my job to make a difference. When I go out on the yard, inmates approach me to thank me for listening and following through on their medical concerns.”