The heart of health care -- Tammy Oceguera, RN, York General Hospital

Editor's note: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

YORK -- Tammy Oceguera, a registered nurse at York General Hospital, took the scenic route to her career in healthcare.

“I was a late bloomer,” she said. Oceguera has been a nurse for not quite six years, but has already made a name for herself among her patients and coworkers.

Oceguera was chosen as one of the 10 honored nurses last spring and is again among the chosen 10.

Oceguera’s nominator last year said: “She is so caring with her patients and they love her. Tammy is always recognized by her patients and the care she gives them.”

Oceguera’s nominator this year said: Tammy is great with patients. She keeps the patient informed of any medical changes and is very upfront with them. She involves the entire patient care team that enhances the care that each of her patients receive. She picks up extra shifts and is a joy to work with. She truly cares about every patient!”

Nursing seems a good career shift for Oceguera – if anything because of her friendly nature. “I’m a chit-chatterer; I like talking to my patients and getting to know them,” she said.

Evidently, patients like getting to know Oceguera, too, sometimes offering kind gestures to lift the “late bloomer” when she’s feeling down. “I work a lot of hours – I just get tired, but when you get that little note or a hug it’s like, ‘This is why I do this,’” Oceguera said.

“A lot of hours” is an understatement, noted Oceguera’s nominator. “Throughout the year of COVID-19, Tammy was one of the main nurses down ‘Covid Lane,’ gowned up in all her PPE for her whole twelve-plus-hour shifts. Some of the times were rough but she made it through. She is a trooper.”

Oceguera acknowledged she often has to put on her game face during those rough times. “Most nurses – we kind of put up a big front, but if someone is hurting it’s tough on us,” she said. “It’s hard for me to watch someone in pain and not be able to help them. We nurses lean on each other a lot.”

There are things that must stay between nurses due to confidentiality requirements, Oceguera explained. “We can’t go home and tell our family about a bad day; we can say we had a bad day, but not ‘I had a patient code who shouldn’t have coded.’”

Even though Oceguera can’t share details with her family, it’s her family that motivated her to realize her dreams. “I knew I wanted to go back and get an education for my kids,” she said. “Besides having kids, [becoming a nurse] is the best thing I’ve ever done.”