The heart of health care -- Paige Beins, RN, surgical director, York General Hospital

Editor's note: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

YORK -- Driven by a passion to build meaningful relationships with her patients, Paige Beins has been serving in the medical field for over 16 years. From Hickman, Nebraska, Beins was motivated to go into nursing because she wanted to pursue a career where she would be caring for others.

Beins said, “I knew I wanted to do something where I was able to help people, and I was interested in the medical field in general. I love how in nursing it’s very versatile and there are lots of options and directions you can go. If you are getting burned out in one area, you can change directions and do something completely different, but still provide that patient care.”

Beins pursued nursing at the Bryan College of Nursing for two years and graduated from Doane University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in nursing in 2005. She’s going on six years working at York General Hospital and currently serves as Registered Nurse and as the Surgery Director.

Beins believes that nursing gives a sense of purpose. Beins has an optimistic attitude and provides encouragement for her patients who are on the road to recovery. Her top-tier care is noticed by her patients and health care providers at York General.

A person who nominated Beins said, “Paige is one of the most compassionate, competent and caring recovery room nurses I have ever worked with. She is also an amazing educator. She mentors other nurses in post-op patient care and willingly shares her knowledge and expertise, helping other nurses be as amazing as she is.”

She is quick to listen and to understand her patients. According to Beins, the rewarding thing about nursing is making a difference in the lives of patients and their family members.

“If patients are satisfied and happy and you’ve made their day better, they will tell you,” said Beins. “It’s really rewarding when a patient says ‘thank you’ or expresses their appreciation. Nobody wants to have surgery. It’s uncomfortable, painful and scary. There’s a lot of unknowns, but if we can make someone’s day better and they say ‘thanks’ when it’s all over, that is the most rewarding feeling.”

The COVID pandemic brought many uncertainties to front line workers. Beins being a Director of Surgery along with meeting the needs of patients and their families in nursing, found the last couple of years to be challenging.

Beins said, “The past couple of years with the pandemic nursing has dealt with a ton of unknowns and not having an option, but to get thrown into the fire. As a nurse you want to solve people’s problems and fix things for them, but you can’t always do that and that’s discouraging.”

In times of distress, Beins looks to be that source of comfort and support for a patient.

“When you know someone’s dealing with something that might be scary or uncomfortable, I feel like I can help ease that for patients,” said Beins.

During her six years at York General, Beins said she appreciates her co-workers and staff as a whole for all they do.

“I think York General has a very positive culture, environment, and tons of support from our senior leadership team,” said Beins. “I’ve enjoyed working in a small community where you see patients that you’ve met and talked to before. I think that’s really positive for patients because that’s a comfort knowing that we are going to take care of them.”

For those who are interested in nursing or are going into nursing, Beins said the occupation is extremely rewarding and there is something for everyone.

“It’s a great profession because you’re going to find something that fits you. There’s so many options that you can choose from.. You can go into teaching, administration, or management. You don’t have to do just bedside care. Then, I would tell anybody that is in nursing school to hang in there because nursing school is tough, but you get to the end of it.”

Beins would like to acknowledge her father for encouraging her to pursue nursing when she was young. She also gives a special thank you to her husband, Chris and her three children who have been supportive of her nursing career.