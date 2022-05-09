The heart of health care -- LuAnn Coffey, RN, case manager for York General Home Health

Editor: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

YORK -- LuAnn Coffey doesn’t look old enough to have spent 36 years at York General Health Care Services, but she has.

The McCool Junction native went to nursing school at Bryan. Following graduation, she worked a few months at the nursing home at Exeter. She returned home to live at McCool Junction. And her next stop was York General Health Care Services – with her first day being Friday the 13th, in December, in 1985.

“And I’ve been here ever since,” Coffey said. “I’ve worked in almost every department with the exception of surgery.”

She says she didn’t always know she was destined for a long career in nursing.

“When I was in high school, trying to figure it all out, I had a cousin who was in nursing school,” Coffey said. “She would come back with the greatest stories and it sounded so fun. She loved it and I wanted to help people, so it really fit.”

When she started out at York General, she worked in OB, “and I absolutely loved it. Then I went to floor nursing, the emergency room, was a charge nurse, worked in cardiac rehab.”

Fifteen years ago, she began working in home health.

“It’s been a lot of years and I really did love each part of it, each different department. I worked in each at different points in my life where the job fit,” she said.

Home health can be challenging, but it is so incredibly rewarding, she noted.

“When you work in home health, you go into the homes of people whom the doctor has recommended for this type of nursing, in order to transition them back safely. You really get to know people well, in their own environments. Home health is unique in that you are there on their terms. You are not in a controlled environment,” she explained. “I think it really makes you a better nurse. It’s challenging because you kind of have to be the MacGyver of nursing, because sometimes you have to work with what you got.”

She said she’s enjoyed working so many years for York General Health Care Services, “they have really treated me well. And then again, nursing gives back to you more than you give.”

Coffey acknowledges that the past two years, with the pandemic, had their share of challenges.

“Before immunizations were available, those were the scariest times,” Coffey said. “We had concerns for the people we were caring for. We didn’t know as much about COVID then, as we do now. We were so fearful about taking it (the virus) in to them – that was really frightening. But part of it, too, was caring for people who were really sick and they were scared to go into nursing homes because they would be away from their families. We cared for a lot more really sick people, in their homes, at that time than we would have normally. But things are a lot better now, the fear is nothing like it was.”

Coffey says the best part of her job is being able to help people. “Sometimes, you are all they have and they just light up like a Christmas tree when they see you. They really get to be like family.”

Those who nominated her said, “LuAnn has been with York General 35-plus years. She is the most caring and genuine person I know. I have never heard her say anything bad about another human being. Her patients are her priority. She cares for them deeply. She will do things for them when she is not on the clock. She listens with her eyes. There is no drama with Lu. She is very patient and kind. She is also very strong in her faith. She is a gem.”

“Over the last 36 years, I’ve worked with some amazing people,” Coffey said. “I have had the privilege to work with fantastic people in the medical field. If I had any advice for my younger self, I’d say hang on. It’s a roller coaster ride of emotions. Some things are hard to deal with and then the next shift, you are walking on cloud nine. Just surround yourself with good people and learn from them.”