The heart of health care -- Leah Lonsdale, RN-BSN, med surg coordinator, York General Hospital

Editor's note: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

YORK -- Leah Lonsdale knew early on that her calling was in nursing. Her mother, Nancy Hengelfelt, a longtime OB director at York General Hospital, was an inspiration her entire life.

“A collage I made in Kindergarten, which my mother kept, was of a nurse,” Lonsdale said, chuckling. “I guess I already knew back then. It was always something I planned to do. And of course, I had a great role model.”

A native of Stromsburg, she attended the Bryan School of Nursing, graduating in 2003. She worked in oncology at St. Elizabeth’s while getting her BSN at Wesleyan. She then worked in the area of labor and delivery for 4 ½ years.

At some point, after getting married and having two small children, she was asked to join the Arthritis Center of Nebraska, which had more stable hours. She was there for four years.

“Then my mother talked me into moving back here,” Lonsdale said. “I had two little boys and I could work in labor and delivery again, which was my love. So in 2011, we moved back here and I became a charge nurse. In 2015, I took over this position (as med surg coordinator).”

She and her family live in Stromsburg now and she works at York General Hospital – and Lonsdale said it was a great decision to make the move.

“I love my co-workers and working with all the departments in the York General family,” Lonsdale said. “We all know each other, it really is a close-knit family. We have our culture where we smile and greet everyone, and I think the patients and their families appreciate that. The best part of my job is taking care of the patients, connecting with them.”

The most challenging part of her job, she said, is sometimes the work load, “getting pulled in different directions at once.”

If she could give her younger self some advice about this career, she said it would be “to be prepared to work off hours and be proactive in managing your life/work balance; know it’s not always going to be easy.”

The people who nominated Lonsdale for this honor said, “Leah is a great nurse. She is an excellent educator and represents the nursing profession very well. She has attention to detail that enhances patient care. She is very approachable and with her experience, she has been a mentor to many others. She is a very kind, compassionate and caring RN. She is a great asset to York General Hospital.”

“I just love what I do,” Lonsdale said. “And I love being part of this team.”