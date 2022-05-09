The heart of health care -- Deb Hansen, RN, assistant director of nursing, York General Hearthstone

Editor's note: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

YORK – ‘Born to be a nurse’ seems to describe Deb Hansen on the dot.

To say Hansen, an RN assistant director of nursing at York General Hearthstone in York, loves her job and the people she serves understates her passion.

Hansen, a York High grad in 1979, earned her licensed practical nurse certification in 1983 through Southeast Community College in Beatrice. Her registered nurse degree followed in 1991 via the College of St. Mary in Omaha.

“I started with three children, had a fourth and was very pregnant with the fifth when I took my boards” (state examinations that must be passed to win the coveted RN license), she said with a big laugh. “I had to take the slow ride” through family challenges and time to get where she always wanted to be.

Hansen is mother to six kids in all, “I lost a son at 22 in a car accident” she said.

Hansen began work as a nurse aide at the Hearthstone at age 14 or 15 while still a student at YHS.

“Back then you had to get a release from the superintendent (of schools) to even work,” she recalls.

Waiting for the young girl her first day on the job at Hearthstone was Margaret Huber, assistant director of nursing over some three or four decades, now retired, Hansen said.

“She was such a huge influence on me,” she said of Huber, who was “someone I admired and looked up to. The ideal geriatric nurse.”

Begin there; reel in the years and the run of working with elderly people stretches from late 1977 until today … and tomorrow … and the next day.

“That was my passion all along,” she said of geriatrics.

That dedication is appreciated by the admirer who anonymously nominated her to be featured in this special section honoring area nurses, writing: “Deb Hansen works at the Hearthstone and is the most dedicated nurse I know. She is a patient advocate and always puts the resident No. 1. She is dependable, takes ownership of every situation that she is involved in and has great follow through. She has great integrity and is very responsible. Her years of service as a RN make her very knowledgeable on many medical issues and (she) is the go-to nurse when her co-workers have questions. She is a great asset to York General.”

In her current position she oversees everything that has to do with resident care, works with doctors and other providers and sees to the spiritual and lifestyle needs of 84 residents… blending everything together through relationships with their families “so they understand what we do here. I take care of everything that comes to my door.”

Hansen oversees nurses and medication aides, pitching in hands-on when and where needed.

“We are lucky we have LPNs and RNs” but, like most employers in a world sent topsy-turvy by COVID, “we don’t have many and are praying for more.”

In all, she said, some 90 nurses care for residents who are divided into three separate households within the Hearthstone.

Following in her tracks is the next family generation … a daughter.

“She has seen the joy I get with it,” Hansen said, “and is hoping she can have some of that with her involvement.”

Hansen assigns high value to job shadowing for young men and women considering a career similar to hers. “Talk to nurses, especially young nurses” she advises prospects. “It’s a very rewarding career” and one she finds “fulfilling to watch some of the younger staff (at Heartland) grow” in their knowledge, skill and maturity.

As for her at this point in time, Hansen says, “I’m doing what I love” with an exception for two years managing her patients and their families through the daunting challenges of a pandemic.

“COVID was the hardest thing we have ever gone through. Those two years were so hard on these people.” But COVID or whatever else comes down the pipe will not deter Hansen, “I’ll be here until I can’t do it anymore.”