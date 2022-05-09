The heart of health care -- Andrea Naber, RN, surgical nurse and certified surgical technician, York General Hospital

Editor's note: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

For as long as Andrea Naber could remember, she always wanted to become a nurse. As a little girl, she would watch surgical shows on cable TV and she found thrill in helping her grandmother clean the turkey for Thanksgiving meals.

Naber said, “My grandmother would let me take the stuff out of the turkey and dissect it as if I was a scientist. It was so cool. I was just kind of a weird kid growing up, but I had fun.”

Naber is from Kearney, Nebraska. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Naber originally began working as a surgical technician when she was 22 at York General. Naber found excitement in surgery and she knew that the medical field was right fit for her.

“I have always loved surgery,” said Naber. “I never thought about doing anything else, but I had a couple of life changes where I had my daughter and got a divorce. I needed to do something other than just being a surgical tech. I wanted to be more fulfilled, advance my career, and expand on my education so I went back to nursing school.”

Another time she felt called to nursing was when she was delivering her daughter Mindy and the nurses were treating Naber with care and comfort.

Naber said, “It was kind of a tough time, but there were some amazing nurses who would come in the middle of the night and ask me questions like ‘Do you feel safe’ or ‘Do you need anything.” They were so special and kind to me. I remember thinking to myself ‘Wow, they made such powerful impact on me while I was having my baby, and I’d love to be that for somebody else to make them feel safe and cared for.’”

Naber has been working as a surgical nurse for a little over two years at York General. Naber’s main goal as a nurse is to provide emotional support during hardest times for her patients. She said her biggest strength is how she is able to listen to the needs of her patients.

“A lot of people say I have a calming demeanor,” said Naber. “I try to have empathy or understanding of how my patients are feeling and try to put myself in their place.”

People have taken note of Naber’s notable service. The person who nominated Naber said, “Andrea has been my nurse for two recent surgeries. She is so compassionate, knowledgeable, reassuring and cheerful. I felt safe and cared for. She is one of the very best and the patients at York General are so very lucky to have her here.”

Naber finds it most rewarding when she is able to visit with her patients.

“If I have some time, I like to hear people tell their life stories and experiences, because it creates a special kind of bond and trust which is rewarding,” said Naber. “If your patients say, ‘Wow, you did such a great job at taking care of me or my family member’ or ‘I was so grateful to be here’, that’s when I know I’m doing what I’m supposed to do.”

Naber said the most challenging part of being a surgical nurse is that there are many facets.

Naber said, “Everything here is so specialized in surgery. So if we have something that we don’t normally do, I just always try to find the best resource I can, like the most skilled or knowledgeable nurse to help me feel more comfort zone. It’s usually what is ever out of my comfort zone that is most challenging.”

Naber’s favorite part about working at York General is the community environment and how everyone made her feel welcomed from the start.

“I’ve been here almost my whole working career and I remember walking in for the first time as an introvert who was really shy. People came up to me, to ask I was doing and took an effort to get to know me, I have never felt so welcomed. I can’t imagine myself being anywhere else. When I went to nursing school and had gone to the bigger hospitals, I was just a name and number, it was not personal. Here, it always felt like home.”

Naber gives a thank you to all has helped her with her nursing career. She gives thanks to her parents, Pam and Todd Bengston for carrying her through the tough times. She’d also like to give thanks to her brother and sister-in-law, John and Emily Bengston, and her grandmother Marjorie Bengston for having open arms and always giving words of encouragement. A special thanks goes to Derek Friesen for making her laugh, and her daughter Mindy.

Naber said, “I want to thank my daughter Mindy for saving me and being the best daughter anyone could every ask for.”

For the young adults just starting out and single mothers going to nursing school, Naber offers some uplifting advice.

Naber said, “There are always programs to help you with money, don’t quit and ask for help. Don’t be scared, this is one of best professions you can choose and it is worth it. It is so hard, but you will be so proud of yourself when you’re done. Just do not quit.”