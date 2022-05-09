The heart of health care -- Amy Jacobsen, RN, Legacy Square, Henderson Health Care Services

Editor's note: Over the past few years, the York News-Times has celebrated our area nurses during Nurses Week which begins on May 6 every year, which is Florence Nightingale’s birthday. With the understanding of the challenges in the past few years and the dedication above and beyond which our nurses demonstrated, we are happy to present to you “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” featuring 10 extraordinary nurses in our community. In partnership with York General, we asked the community for nominations to celebrate our local nurses full of heart. From here, we owe a big thanks to our panel of judges who helped us narrow down the field. Thank you to everyone who joined in celebrating these people and making the nominations – and also to our panel. Thank you to our partner, York General, in this second annual edition of the York News-Times. Last, but most certainly not least, thank you to all the dedicated nursing professionals. Your care for our loved ones does not go unnoticed.

HENDERSON – Workdays are long and mostly dark for Amy Jacobsen, RN, at Legacy Square care home in Henderson: She wouldn’t have it any other way.

Jacobsen, a native and still resident of York, has worked three 12-hour shifts a week from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. at the facility for 2 ½ years. She was on staff at Utica’s care center until it was suddenly shut down and was an employee of York General in York some 19 years before that.

She graduated York High School in 1991 and earned her registered nurse degree at Southeast Community College in 1999.

She and husband Carl are parents to sons Leo, 18, and Eli, 16, both of whom attend York High.

Geriatrics – the loving and professional care of elderly folks – is right down her alley.

“I enjoy the family type setting” of senior facilities, she said, “This is their home. It’s awfully rewarding to develop relationships with these people. It feels very family-like. It makes you appreciate your own family.”

With two exceptions, things have been peaceful and routine at Legacy Square and most other nursing homes.

The pandemic, she said, still with the hint of shell-shock, “Was really something,” notably for how the complete disappearance of their social life “affected these people.”

They got through it, but not without critical emotional support from Jacobsen and the rest of the Legacy Square staff.

The other sad circumstance has been the sudden closure of so many, mostly rural, care facilities, often leaving residents with few or no viable housing alternatives.

As described by its website, “Legacy Square is a 40-bed long term care nursing facility located on the campus of Henderson Health Care. Our nursing staff is available 24 hours a day to assist each resident with their individual care and needs in a professional and comfortable living environment.

Residents enjoy: family sitting rooms, an outdoor courtyard with a gazebo, large activities area, large whirlpool room, a beauty shop, a library, small private dining/living areas, two dining areas with kitchenettes and many more luxuries.”

For Jacobse, shifts at Legacy Square begin at 6 in the morning when she arrives “to help them get back to their rooms after supper time,” not long after which she loads up the med cart and begins to make her rounds to dispense evening prescriptions.

“Then we settle in for Andy Griffith and Wheel of Fortune,” she said with a twinkle in her eye. Later, she admits, a mid-evening general restlessness may be seen among some residents. Evening hours before bedtime, she said, sometimes has a “herding cats” aspect as the staff works to keep track of everyone. There’s also plenty of picking up after residents and filling in when needed for fellow employees.

“We have wonderful nurse aides here, they make my job so much easier,” she said.

The facility is divided into two wings of 20 residents each who, know them as Palm Springs and Beverly Hills. Those monikers were selected by the residents themselves, Jacobsen said, so, “No matter where you are you’re livin’ large” at Legacy Square, she chuckled.

After 10 p.m. “It’s usually pretty quiet” in the building, allowing time to “get things set up for the next day.” However, “we do have a handful of night owls who can make things interesting” in the wee hours.

In deepest night there is one certified nursing assistant on each wing “and me running shotgun” where and when needed between the two.

Her areas of greatest interest in nursing have tended toward psychiatry and geriatrics. “Those are the things I’ve enjoyed most over the years … probably geriatrics most of all.”

The value of relationships, in her view, cannot be overstated as a treatment strategy in a senior living environment.

“Interaction builds trust; then they will tell you when they’re hurting.” Each resident’s unique habits are rife with clues, too. When a habit changes it’s time to dig deeper and see if something is out of synch.

“You’ve got to be able to read them,” she said, “then you can pick up on those things.”

The anonymous admirer who nominated Jacobsen for recognition in this special National Nurses Week feature wrote: “Amy is hands down one of the best nurses you will find. She always comes in with an attitude that radiates love, happiness and compassion. She will do whatever she can to make sure the resident or patient is taken care of in the best manner. She will advocate for them as if they were her own family and you can see her visiting with them as she works. If she sees that her CNAs are busy and they need help on the floor she gets up, no questions asked, and does whatever she can do to help. Amy is truly a one-of-a-kind, go-getter of a nurse! Legacy Square is truly lucky to have her on board.