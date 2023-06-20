YORK — The Green family, Stan, Sheila, and Dale, have surpassed last year’s goal of collecting 5,603 pounds of food for the KOLN/KGIN Can Care-A-Van. This year, they collected 6,158 total pounds of food with their little, red wagon trailing behind them as they went door to door.

This is the Greens 28th year of carrying the title as the most dedicated patrons of the Can Care-A-Van. Stan said this is by far, the best year yet.

Sheila exclaimed, “My house was three-fourths full, I couldn’t believe it!”

Kelsey Peterson, Blue Valley Community Action family coordinator said, “Every year, they donate the majority of the food. We rarely have to advertise for this event because there is no need to when we have families like the Greens.”

The majority of the family's donations came from their good friend Alicia Nacol. Stan said, “Our friend Alicia’s(Nacol) daughter had a softball game and they told the families to bring a can of food and they could get a dollar off the entry fee. I thought it was a great way to promote it.”

As for cash donations, the Greens received over $2,000 in cash from individuals and businesses.

The Greens credit their friend Jayson Shepherd for doing the heavy lifting. Moving the mountain of canned food from their home to the doors of Blue Valley Community Action is not an easy task to manage.

“I am 84 years old, so I am getting up there,” chuckled Stan. “The only thing I’ve got is a cane to assist.”

When asked if they will be doing it again next year, in unison they answered, “Oh yes.”

Dale said, “30 or more (years), let’s go!”

As long as the people of York are still donating, the Greens will keep going.

Stan said, “We will see what the next few years bring, whatever Lord decides of course.”