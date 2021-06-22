The Greens on a streak of giving

YORK -- Hot summer weather won’t stop the Green family from making a difference in their community. Since the middle of May, Stan Green and his son and daughter, Dale and Sheila Green, have been on the road collecting food for Blue Valley Community Action’s Can Care-A-Van. This was their 26th year of collecting food, and they are not stopping anytime soon.
The Greens moved to York in 1985 from Denver, Colorado.
“When we moved to Nebraska, we didn’t have much, and Blue Valley helped us tremendously,” said Sheila.
Once they got on their feet, they wanted to give back to Blue Valley.
Every year, the Greens go door-to-door and collect non-perishable food items. They call banks, hospitals and churches in the area too. Once the food is collected, they load it in their red “Green’s Can Care-A-Van Wagon” and take it to Blue Valley Community Action where the food is distributed to those in need.
The Greens’ previous record came when they collected 5,600 pounds of food.
This year, they topped it off with a ground breaking record of 6,496 pounds.
Stan said, “If we keep breaking records, it’s going to get harder and harder every year, but we are going to do it as long as we can.”
The Greens took COVID-19 into consideration when collecting food.
“There are a lot of people right now who don’t have food on their table,” said Sheila.
State and federal government programs like the Lincoln Food Bank donated to Blue Valley last year. Pizza Hut stepped in and donated frozen pizzas as well. Family development coordinator of Blue Valley Kelsey Petersen said, “It’s awesome working in a community that stands behind you and families like the Greens are willing to give back.”
Blue Valley programs have multiple ways people can give back whether it be volunteering, donating food, or simply getting the word out about its programs. Petersen said, “There’s so much Blue Valley can do for its community, we are the best kept secret. Word-of-mouth is the best way people can help Blue Valley.”
The Green family won’t give up on spreading the word though. They are already looking forward to what next year has to bring.
Dale said, “We’ll have to start collecting earlier next year to beat our record. Back-to-back records here we come.”