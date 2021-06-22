The Greens on a streak of giving

YORK -- Hot summer weather won’t stop the Green family from making a difference in their community. Since the middle of May, Stan Green and his son and daughter, Dale and Sheila Green, have been on the road collecting food for Blue Valley Community Action’s Can Care-A-Van. This was their 26th year of collecting food, and they are not stopping anytime soon.

The Greens moved to York in 1985 from Denver, Colorado.

“When we moved to Nebraska, we didn’t have much, and Blue Valley helped us tremendously,” said Sheila.

Once they got on their feet, they wanted to give back to Blue Valley.

Every year, the Greens go door-to-door and collect non-perishable food items. They call banks, hospitals and churches in the area too. Once the food is collected, they load it in their red “Green’s Can Care-A-Van Wagon” and take it to Blue Valley Community Action where the food is distributed to those in need.

The Greens’ previous record came when they collected 5,600 pounds of food.

This year, they topped it off with a ground breaking record of 6,496 pounds.