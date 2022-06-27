The Greens go great lengths to give back

YORK -- Dale and Sheila Green of York were on the road again this May with their red wagon, collecting food for KOLN/KGIN Can Care-A-Van.

Dale and Sheila, along with their father Stan, have been collecting food for 27 years. Their drive to help others began with humble beginnings.

In 1985, the Greens moved to York from Denver, Colorado. When they moved, Sheila said they didn’t have a whole lot, but Blue Valley Community Action always had their back. 27 years later, the Greens are returning the favor to BVCA by gathering canned food.

With the helping hand of Jayson Shepherd, the Greens collected 5,603 pounds of food this year, which counts for over half of the donations for Can Care-A-Van.

Stan said, “We didn’t do as good this year as previous years. Food costs and car gas sure made a difference.”

“We did an awesome job anyways,” said Sheila proudly.

Kelsey Peterson, family development coordinator of BVCA said the food items were much needed because they received several requests for food during the destructive hail storms. Food and gas prices have also gone up, causing people to struggle.

“Money doesn’t go as far as it used to,” said Peterson.

The Greens said they will keep on trucking as long as they can because they know there are people who need it.

Sheila said, “There are people out there who don’t have any food right now. We just love doing this, and we love helping our community the best we can!”