The future is now at McLean Beef

YORK – When the York County Development Corporation board took a sneak peek at McLean Beef’s new plant in York on Tuesday, they found an aging room filled to near capacity with beef animals – and the odd hog or two - ready for processing to each customer’s exact specifications.

‘Almost’ ready?

McLean’s standard protocol is to dry age beef on the hook in a controlled temperature and humidity environment for two weeks; however the final call on aging time lies with the customer. Longer … sometimes much longer … is done at customer preference.

All of the full sides in the accompanying photo (and several more rows to the left) are destined for someone’s home freezer. It’s common for two or more people to split the cost of purchase and processing, and then share an animal in equal portions. Many of the carcasses were purchased on-the-hoof from McLean’s expansive feed yards, but beef – and hogs, too – are delivered to McLean’s for processing from a multitude of sources.