The future is now at McLean Beef

YORK – When the York County Development Corporation board took a sneak peek at McLean Beef’s new plant in York on Tuesday, they found an aging room filled to near capacity with beef animals – and the odd hog or two - ready for processing to each customer’s exact specifications.
‘Almost’ ready?
McLean’s standard protocol is to dry age beef on the hook in a controlled temperature and humidity environment for two weeks; however the final call on aging time lies with the customer. Longer … sometimes much longer … is done at customer preference.
All of the full sides in the accompanying photo (and several more rows to the left) are destined for someone’s home freezer. It’s common for two or more people to split the cost of purchase and processing, and then share an animal in equal portions. Many of the carcasses were purchased on-the-hoof from McLean’s expansive feed yards, but beef – and hogs, too – are delivered to McLean’s for processing from a multitude of sources.
The plant, located north of the I-80 interchange on the west side of Hwy 81, features a harvest floor, beef aging cooler, cutting and ultra-modern vacuum packaging rooms, a full commercial kitchen, customer lounge up front with tables and chairs, and a smokehouse that is sure to loom large in McLean's business model down the road.
The first animals were harvested two weeks ago, which means they are now properly aged and ready for processing. A new staff will work together to get that daunting task completed and fill the freezers of all those waiting families in the next couple weeks.
McLean Beef will provide a full selection of retail cuts inside the front entrance, too, for sale to walk-in customers. That aspect, for now at least, must stand aside until the crew can get a handle on the heavy demand for custom processing.
There is some fitting-out yet to be done. Equipment for the smoke room, for instance, and the unique 24-7 meat vending machine are not yet on site.