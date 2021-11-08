The first 10: York Medical Clinic staff members' kids get shots upon vaccine arrival

YORK – “I want to go first!” exclaimed Jacoby Hansel as he and nine other youngsters bustled about in the conference room at York Medical Clinic last Friday, right after school got out.
“I want to be the first kid to get the shot, that’ll make me famous!” the young man said, grinning ear to ear, as he readied his arm. “I’m not really scared. I just want to get it done and be able to say I was the first kid in York to get it.”
The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11 arrived last Friday and staff members at the York Medical Clinic decided they’d have their 10 kids be the first to receive it. The vaccine comes in batches of 10 – so the number of kids perfectly matched the amount of shots in a vial.
The little ones included Hallie Rippe and Jordi Ripe, the children of Nicole Rippe, RN; Ethan Fago, the son of Drs. Todd and Heather Fago; Hansel, the son of Chelsey Hansel PA; Kinsley Tilton, the daughter of Christina Tilton, LPN; Aaron and Evelyn Rempe, the children of Chris and Julie Rempe PA; Colbie Johnson, the son of Jamie Johnson, pharmacist; Jude and Brynnlee Fickenscher, the children of Drs. Brady and Jillian Fickenscher.
“I want to get the shot so I can go on a Disney cruise,” Evelyn Rempe said. “That makes me excited!”
For most, the alcohol wipe at the beginning was the worst part because they didn’t know what to expect next. There were a few anticipatory tears in the first few seconds, followed by smiles of relief and candy treats.
“As a mom and a doctor, I have been anxious and ready for the time to come to get my kids vaccinated,” said Dr. Jill Fickenscher. “I have seen the toll that COVID has taken on so many families, including the loss of a loved one or the long-term effects of the illness, the frustration of missing school and work, but also in our kiddos not being able to participate and experience so many things that are important to them and their friends as they have been growing up the past two years. I’m not only looking to keep my own children safe and healthy by getting them vaccinated, but also to help to protect my family, patients and our community by helping to reduce the spread and severity of this pandemic.”
Nationwide polls have been indicating about 30% of parents plan to get their kids vaccinated right away, about 30% want to wait and about 30% say they do not plan to do it at all.
“I totally understand and empathize with those parents who are initially hesitant,” Dr. Fickenscher said. “We all want only what is best for our own children, to keep them safe and healthy. As a parent myself, I have been reassured by the fact that in the clinical trials, which included over 3,000 children who received the vaccine, there were no serious adverse events including severe allergic reaction, myocarditis or other major problems.
“I also know that while, thankfully, children are less likely than adults to be hospitalized or die from COVID, if it were my child or one of my patients who had that happen to them, it would be absolutely devastating,” Dr. Fickenscher continued. “Especially now that we have a tool to essentially prevent that. Additionally, hospitalizations and death aren’t the only outcomes that matter. There are other complications such as Long COVID (where various symptoms can linger for months), MIS-C and maybe events other yet-unknown potential consequences. And of course, even if they have a mild case, kids can spread this disease to others who may then have worse outcomes and contribute to community spread, our full hospitals in Nebraska and so on. These are reasons it is so important to vaccinate our children.”
Dr. Fickenscher explained the vaccine approved for kids in this age group is a smaller dose than for adolescents or adults. “This lower dose still produces a similar, highly effective immune response, but with milder side effects. So in children, it is over 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID, which is pretty awesome. The most common side effect reported by kids was a sore arm, but also may include fatigue, headache, body aches or low grade fever.
“I know that people may worry about potential long-term effects of the vaccine (for adults and the general population), but it is helpful to know that vaccines historically show any adverse effects within the first few months, not years later. And we have not seen that in the billions of doses of these vaccines given world-wide over the past nearly one year now. Additionally, the way these mRNA vaccines are made make it so they give their signal to your body’s immune system, then the ingredients are broken down within hours to days, max. So there are not pieces and particles of the vaccine floating around in our system forever. That is pretty cool science at work,” Dr. Fickenscher said.
Regarding the COVID vaccine in general, as a doctor, has she seen any side effects from the vaccine in adults?
“I personally have not seen any rare or serious side effects from the vaccine; but I can assure you that any and all reports are being monitored for safety and any associations felt to be present are investigated. Things like blood clots or rare clotting disorders and myocarditis, which folds have likely heard about, are very rare, and actually significantly higher in individuals who get COVID-19 than who are vaccinated. By far. Again, these things are very rare in general, and have not been linked to the vaccine as a direct cause. We also have to remember than we are not comparing any theoretical risk of a vaccine versus zero, but versus potentially getting COVID or continuing to deal with it at such a high rate in our community. The risks of COVID are exponentially higher. I have confidence in the safety and efficacy of these vaccines and I have no incentives financial or otherwise to say that – only for the health of my children, family, patients and community.”
Dr. Fickenscher said York Medical Clinic is planning to schedule pediatric COVID vaccines from 3-5 p.m., each day. Interested parents can call the medical clinic for more information.
Meanwhile, vaccinations are also available at the Four Corners Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon until 4 p.m.
Editor’s note: The York News-Times takes no stand for or against vaccinations for adults, adolescents or children. The YNT recognizes there are different points of view on this matter and encourages the conversation from all sides, as this phase of a historical pandemic continues.