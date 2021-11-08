The first 10: York Medical Clinic staff members' kids get shots upon vaccine arrival

“As a mom and a doctor, I have been anxious and ready for the time to come to get my kids vaccinated,” said Dr. Jill Fickenscher. “I have seen the toll that COVID has taken on so many families, including the loss of a loved one or the long-term effects of the illness, the frustration of missing school and work, but also in our kiddos not being able to participate and experience so many things that are important to them and their friends as they have been growing up the past two years. I’m not only looking to keep my own children safe and healthy by getting them vaccinated, but also to help to protect my family, patients and our community by helping to reduce the spread and severity of this pandemic.”

Nationwide polls have been indicating about 30% of parents plan to get their kids vaccinated right away, about 30% want to wait and about 30% say they do not plan to do it at all.

“I totally understand and empathize with those parents who are initially hesitant,” Dr. Fickenscher said. “We all want only what is best for our own children, to keep them safe and healthy. As a parent myself, I have been reassured by the fact that in the clinical trials, which included over 3,000 children who received the vaccine, there were no serious adverse events including severe allergic reaction, myocarditis or other major problems.