The fairground's commemorative benches -- find them all!

YORK – When fairgoers are walking about the grounds during this year’s festivities, they are encouraged to find each of the benches dedicated to the county’s communities.

Back in 2020, the York County Commissioners decided to move forward with a special project that would help commemorate the county’s 150th anniversary.

The project was funded through a $7,500 grant from the York County Visitors Improvement Fund (this money is the revenue generated by the county’s lodging taxes and is allocated specifically for these types of projects).

The York County Visitors Bureau recommended the grant and the county commissioners agreed – to move forward with the creation of custom-made benches that will stand the test of time at the York County Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds were chosen as the obvious location for these commemorative benches – because it is a special gathering place for the county’s residents.

Each bench is made of metal and is powder-coated. Each community had the opportunity to submit its own logo/design – with the design including their dates of incorporation and establishment. Each community was able to provide input into the design of their bench.

All local businesses were used.

All nine communities participated so fairgoers can see tributes to York, Henderson, McCool Junction, Waco, Thayer, Lushton, Gresham, Benedict and Bradshaw.

Then, all the benches were mounted/affixed to concrete slabs. The permanent, usable fixtures honor each of the towns that make up York County.

They are sprinkled throughout the fairgrounds.

For fun, during this year’s fair season, fairgoers can challenge themselves to find each special bench, have a seat and take selfies until all the communities are represented in their photos.