Mom, Lorraine (Tonniges) Heine, was born a day before me on Oct. 17, 1945. I was born Oct. 18, 1977. Jenny brought an eternal summer into our lives and was born four years before me on June 21, 1973.

There’s always comedy and tragedy in this theater we call life. Today I will share stories about both.

We will start with tragedy. The other day I came across the bulletin from mom’s funeral. She died January 2, 1982. Really wanting to out-do everyone else just ringing in the New Year with weight loss goals, hangovers, and a lot of hopes, there she went on the stairway to Heaven to that grand celebration in forever. On the bulletin there were also the names of casket bearers, the preacher, and the place where bodies rest and souls go on.

After mom passed away, Grandma Ruth had the foresight to have Jenny and I choose a favorite outfit of mom’s. Jenny chose a classy burgundy dress with a lovely bow. I chose a black and white zebra print that I remember her twirling around in with nothing less than bright, red high heels. I later wore those heels a few times with a gray pant suit and bright red beads and lipstick when I worked at DuPont Pioneer. (I mean a touch of red here and there never hurt anybody). Right? Right.

On the bulletin, is also the reminder to use headlights in the funeral procession. I can picture them beaming from old, classic cars. Change came in a pair of headlights too, flashing lights turning into the farmstead. I remember the ambulance well in our driveway. I think it was a refurbished bread truck made into a rescue vehicle by the volunteer fire department that came and got mom and took her away forever. Before she exited the house, never to return, my grandma quietly walked up the stairs to see her in our home one last time. Only 37 years and she was gone. We didn’t get to say good-bye.

Now for comedy. I came across another keepsake, a photo with mom, Jenny, and the silly one (me) holding a plastic broomstick with goofy determination. It was taken before my parents’ card party night. I will attempt to add some context here. In the photo, my mom’s face seems to be saying something stoic, and direct, perhaps a touch of impatience in her eyes and an unsmiling face (unlike her). Maybe she’s saying, “Kerry, I have my autumn card club attire on. I have the Avon fall color line of makeup enhancing my features, sparkling and golden like the Champagne of Beers I am waiting to have. Before our guests arrive, I would also like to nibble on a few Cheetos, mixed nuts, and popcorn made in the electric popper I am going to put in the white bowl behind us. And, there’s all the rest of the card party food to get ready too, like dip and chips in those green glass bowls. Can we get a decent picture now?”

No, I clearly couldn’t. But Jenny would, four years my senior, seen in the photo looking serene and beautiful, a kind and smiling face with loving eyes. I am a wild animal in the photo, like the wildlife in those mirror pictures framed in gold. Like the wildlife we watched on Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, one of five channels we had that we earned to watch by walking uphill both ways to the television to switch them. Sometimes we even had to suffer through the strenuous labor of adjusting the rabbit ears hoping and praying that Babe Winkelman’s “Good Fishing” and the Brady Bunch would come in without static.

Yes, good. Good like memories. Good times and bad like we all have. “Good Times” like one of my favorite shows back in the day. That one, and mom’s favorite, “The Jeffersons.” Comedies and tragedies and everything in-between in this real-life theater we call death and life. So, enjoy today. Nibble on some Cheetos, sip on the Champagne of Beers. Reminisce. Watch reruns. Flip through photo albums. Shed a few tears. Laugh too, would you please? It’s a tragedy it all goes by so fast; it has its fair share of comedy too. It’s life.