The City of York appreciates Jean Thiele

Ode to Jean: It’s so hard to put into words all the gratitude for your amazing tenure as clerk of the city! You have had a big part in what York has become over 50 years. The amount of knowledge you must have and changes you have seen, the amount of meetings you have attended -- it all deserves a huge amount of gratitude from us citizens of York. “Thank you” seems to be an understatement but it’s truly heartfelt. It’s because of booze that I got to know you first, with all the liquor permits you had to process for my business. As much as you had to do in a day, you always were gracious to expedite the process with a jolly smile. It was certainly a great day when you received the authority to approve and process without having to go to council each time. It has also been a pleasure working with you on city matters as of late. It was certainly reassuring that Jean would always know the answer and you always keep the council in the know. Thank you for your service through thick and thin! You are leaving some big shoes to fill and thank you for graciously staying on to help make the transition smooth. I wish you the best in all your travels and future relaxing events as you definitely are one who deserves it! – York City Councilman Jerry Wilkinson

I first got to know Jean when I was elected to the city council. In the ensuing years, as I was trying to better understand my role as a council member, I was also gaining a better understanding of the role of the city clerk and how Jean fulfilled that role. Whenever I called Jean with questions or requesting information, she was always professional, responsive and courteous. She always did her job and in a way that was above dispute, was honest and in the best interest of York. When I was later elected Mayor, I knew that I could rely on Jean to continue to do her job in an exemplary fashion. I knew that she would help me be mayor and do so in a way that would be best for York. Shortly after becoming mayor, Jean came to me to describe a problem that needed to be addressed. She had something she needed to get into the open. Jean proceeded to describe to me a growing budget issue that for various reasons she had been reluctant to talk about. She was trying to do what was best for the city and she for some time had been balancing her loyalty to the city up against how best to bring out into the open the budget problem she had identified. We had a candid conversation. She laid everything out as she understood it and there was a problem that needed fixing. I next asked Jean to help me. She did not turn away and say, “No, I’ve done my part.” Instead, she wanted to be part of the fix and wanted no credit for her part in finding an appropriate remedy. This example of Jean’s loyalty and professionalism that I’ve described is not the first example or the only one; however, it’s an important one and clearly demonstrates the kind of clerk, the kind of person Jean is. I know that during my tenure as an elected official in York, I was fortunate to have had Jean in her role as clerk. The City of York has been fortunate to have had Jean in that position. – Former York Mayor and Councilman Greg Adams