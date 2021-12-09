The City of York appreciates Jean Thiele

Editor’s note: Many people who have worked with Jean Thiele over the years wanted to say thank you for her service. Here are their well wishes and memories of the Jean Thiele era:
Jean has been a tremendous help and friend to me since being elected to the council. She directs me, when I need to review an ordinance or rule, to the pages needed in the ordinance/regulation book. She could tell me which minutes to review from past meetings to clarify when votes were taken. She had suggestions of who to contact when I was searching for pertinent information to increase my knowledge and understanding of a particular idea or issue. I would say she was my "siri" for York. She always had a smile on her face when I dropped in to ask questions and a welcome in her voice and words when I called or emailed! She is an amazing asset to our community in many, many ways. -- Sheila Hubbard, York City Council member
My first memory of Jean was when I was in my first year as a city employee and going through the process of purchasing my first home. I was offered assistance through a SENDD grant but was just days away from the cut-off deadline. Jean stopped whatever she was working on and made time to make sure all my paperwork was completed and submitted before the deadline. I will forever be grateful that she did that for me! Since then, Jean has turned into my favorite golf partner, the most witty co-worker, and a wonderful friend. I will miss seeing Jean’s face but I’m so excited for her on her retirement! Have fun, Jean, see you on the golf course and if you get bored, remember Parks and Rec is always hiring! – Cheree Folts, York’s director of parks and recreation
For eight years Jean and I worked together for the City of York. It didn’t take long for me to realize that Jean is the ‘encyclopedia’ of city business. She has been the rock that has held the changing staff, appointed and elected officials together even when it was difficult. For about half of my years in York, my office was right next to Jean’s, hers being a revolving door of employees and residents with questions about all kinds of city business or ‘just to say hello.’ Jean is always dressed to impress and serves others with a smile on her face, no matter the issue. As I think back, I can only remember a couple of times when Jean showed frustration or disappointment and believe me she had AMPLE reason to do so in our time serving York together! Jean was always willing to adapt to changing times, she never complained, which is extremely rare for a person who has held a position for nearly five decades! City service is so thankless the majority of the time, but Jean’s life work has been giving the residents and elected officials in York her best 100% of the time. The City of York owes Jean the biggest ‘Thank You’ for her tireless service. I haven’t yet had the privilege to work with anyone who is as dedicated, kind and SMART as Jean Thiele! – Tara Vasicek, Columbus city administrator and former York City Administrator
I greatly admire how Jean Thiele warmly welcomed me to the community when I first moved here. She quickly became someone who I knew I could reach out to for history and advice. I also greatly admire her grace and kindness. — Lisa Hurley, York County Development Corporation executive director
I have had the pleasure of working with Jean Thiele since June 2018. I Googled “average number of jobs a person has in a lifetime” and the answer was 12 over a span of 32 years. Jean Thiele has been the City Clerk for York for over 49 years. That’s loving your job and commitment. Jean defies time. To look at her is to think she is several decades younger than her actual age. To work with her is to enjoy the wisdom of an elder and envy the energy of a 30-year old. She’s smart, she’s funny, she knows York as well as anyone. And she still comes to work every day with a smile on her face, a spring in her step (in her two-inch heels) and the eagerness to do a great job. She’s confident, competent, humble, respectful and helpful. I cannot imagine anyone knowing more about this city than Jean. I cannot imagine anyone loving this city more than Jean. I cannot imagine coming to work without her being here. I cannot imagine things will ever be the same in this office. I can imagine Jean enjoying some much-deserved leisure time. I can imagine her visiting her cousin in California and watching a beautiful sunset as she relaxes on the beach. I can imagine her hosting her family for the holidays and games being played in the sunroom. I can imagine her giggling to herself on snow days because she no longer has to get out in the bad weather…and, of course, texting the rest of us to tease us that we cannot stay home. I can imagine her enjoying shopping days, dinners out with family and friends, and parade of homes outings. Heck, she might even take up golf! Right now, she is only allowed to putt…inside joke! One of my favorite bible verses is Deuteronomy 34:7 (NLT), “Moses was 120 years old when he died, yet his eyesight was clear, and he was as strong as ever.” Now, I’m not saying anyone wants to stick around here 120 years, but the rest sure sounds great. Jean, I truly wish you all the best. My prayer is that you will enjoy retirement more than your 49 years here, that your eyesight will remain clear, and you will remain strong. The word “deserve” gets thrown around very loosely nowadays, but YOU DESERVE GREAT RETIREMENT YEARS! It’s been a pleasure and a blessing working with you these past few years. God bless you! -- Pellie Thomas, York City treasurer
During our weekly City of York Department head meeting there is a running joke about if you have a question see Jean. Well this might not make Jean happy but her real first name is Carol. So C. Jean Thiele is the running joke. Seriously everyone knows that to see Jean Thiele is for real. If you have a question on anything involving city government in the last almost 50 years Jean will answer it with total recall of the situation and who was in the City of York Administration at the time. This is a true resource that will be missed in the future. See (C) is always willing to help and her laugh is infectious. Enjoy your retirement Jean and hopefully we will be seeing Jean Thiele out and about in retirement. – York Fire Chief Tony Bestwick
Jean has always been one of my favorite people at the city offices. She has a personality and smile that exudes a ‘how can I help you’ attitude that is so welcoming and helpful. Through her work, she expressed compassion, intelligence, common sense and most important for her position, integrity. She was always the ‘go to’ person when I had a question about city regulations or some historical background regarding city facilities. If she didn’t know the answer, she would keep digging until she found it. York has been so fortunate to have her as city clerk. She is a consummate professional in her duties and had the respect of everyone who worked with her. This respect was evident beyond York, as city clerks from across the state recognized and appreciated her work. She and her husband Mickey loved to travel, and it was such a hoot to hear her talk about their adventures on the road. Congratulations on a career very well done, Jean! I know you will enjoy your retirement! – Paula Christensen, former York Parks and Recreation director
When I started with the fire department in 1990, I found if you had a question about your paycheck or insurance benefits, you went to Jean. When I began administrative duties in 2000, I found that if you had a question about your budget such as expenditures, ambulance billing, revenues or coding bills, you went to Jean. When it was time to prepare your next year’s budget, I found she was already ahead of you and gave you most of the information you needed before you even asked. In my 27 years with the city, I worked with some very good people but I don’t think there was any one individual who knew more about the general operations of every department or knew more history of the city than Jean. Anyone who worked with Jean knew she was the go-to person. If it came to needing paperwork or past information, she knew where to find it, which file it was in, on which shelf the archive box was on, or who to talk to. It was truly a pleasure to work with Jean for as long as I did. When she walks out the doors for the last time, along with her will go a wealth of knowledge. I hope someone is taking very good notes. I think we all learned something from her while employed with the city. She is an amazing individual and I am very thankful I had the opportunity to work with her. Her smiling face will be missed. – Kevin Stuhr, former York Fire Chief
Jean has been a vital asset to the City of York for many years. I have had the pleasure of working with her for the last 10. When asked a question, she has always been quick to respond even if she didn’t know the answer at that time. I wish her the best and much enjoyment in her retirement. – Chris Wize, York wastewater superintendent
I know I speak for many others when I say Jean will be missed. Her years of dedication and hard work for York and its citizens have been exceptional. Jean always had the answer when I needed something. Although she may have never served in our Nation's Armed Forces, I think Jean has lived the same Army values we instill in our soldiers today: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage. God bless and enjoy your retirement Jean. You have certainly earned it! – York City Councilman Matt Wagner
Jean has always just represented everything good about York. She was my go-to person for any guidance I needed to be an effective councilman and mayor. She always had my back. And she has received many awards from the League of Municipalities and is so very respected throughout the state. Plus, she’s great fun! – Former York Mayor and Councilman Chuck Harris
Classy. This is the best word I can use to describe Jean Thiele. From her impeccable taste in clothing (and shoes!) to her ability to handle big situations with calm and tact, Jean is one of the classiest women I feel honored to know. For over 10 plus years, I have worked with Jean to put together the proper paperwork for various Chamber events. Without missing a beat, she is able to tell me what timeframes I need to be within and when I need to be at council to present. Most recently, Jean and I have worked closely together through the Downtown Revitalization process. Her ability to know where we are with every project at any given time is simply amazing. Over the years, Jean and I have become “tech” friends. As zoom and other technology advances have come into play, we have worked through the learning process together. Oh, the laughs we have had with technology! Outside of city offices, Jean can always be seen enjoying life with family and friends. She is a light that so many are drawn to. I remember one year, fellow department heads invited Jean to be part of their golf team during the Chamber’s annual tournament. That particular year, the tournament fell on Jean’s birthday and her co-workers wanted to make sure she had a fabulous birthday. They decorated her golf cart so EVERYONE knew it was her birthday. When I wanted to find Jean to wish her a happy birthday, I didn’t have to look hard. I could look out and see a “bouncing birthday cake” and hear her infectious laugh and I knew exactly where she was at. She was not at all bothered by us celebrating her that day! Jean, I look to you as a mentor and a friend. I am thankful to have been able to work closely with you over the years and look forward to hearing about your travels you intend to take during your much deserved retirement. – Madonna Mogul, executive director of the York Area Chamber of Commerce
Since I have just come on the city council within the last year, I haven’t had that much time to spend with Jean, but her reputation preceded her! After I was appointed to the city council, my father Cy said, “If you don’t know, just ask Jean.” That has been so true! Jean has been such an institution throughout the years, her knowledge of the city’s workings will never be matched. We will all miss her steadiness and rock solid nature. Good luck, Jean, in your new adventure; you will be missed so much by so many people, thank you for all you've done for the City of York. – York City Councilman Tony North
Unfortunately, I haven’t worked with Jean as long as I would have liked. Jean and I met at the Country Club through my mother-in-law and it was a “meant-to-be” moment! The HR position at my former company had just been eliminated and the city was looking to hire an HR person, so the lightbulb went on for Jean and now we have worked together for close to six months. I have the utmost respect for Jean for all she has done for the city. She is a wealth of knowledge and I will miss laughing in the department head meetings as she tells us stories of things that have happened over the last 49 years. There is one phrase that I learned on day one that I will never forget……”see (C.) Jean!” – Denise Pfeifer, City of York HR Director
Learning from Jean this week has been amazing. She is always smiling and never hesitates to lend a hand when needed. I'm excited to continue learning from the best, although I am sad that I don't get to work with her longer. I'm definitely going to miss her! – Amanda Ring, new York City Clerk
Ode to Jean: It’s so hard to put into words all the gratitude for your amazing tenure as clerk of the city! You have had a big part in what York has become over 50 years. The amount of knowledge you must have and changes you have seen, the amount of meetings you have attended -- it all deserves a huge amount of gratitude from us citizens of York. “Thank you” seems to be an understatement but it’s truly heartfelt. It’s because of booze that I got to know you first, with all the liquor permits you had to process for my business. As much as you had to do in a day, you always were gracious to expedite the process with a jolly smile. It was certainly a great day when you received the authority to approve and process without having to go to council each time. It has also been a pleasure working with you on city matters as of late. It was certainly reassuring that Jean would always know the answer and you always keep the council in the know. Thank you for your service through thick and thin! You are leaving some big shoes to fill and thank you for graciously staying on to help make the transition smooth. I wish you the best in all your travels and future relaxing events as you definitely are one who deserves it! – York City Councilman Jerry Wilkinson
I first got to know Jean when I was elected to the city council. In the ensuing years, as I was trying to better understand my role as a council member, I was also gaining a better understanding of the role of the city clerk and how Jean fulfilled that role. Whenever I called Jean with questions or requesting information, she was always professional, responsive and courteous. She always did her job and in a way that was above dispute, was honest and in the best interest of York. When I was later elected Mayor, I knew that I could rely on Jean to continue to do her job in an exemplary fashion. I knew that she would help me be mayor and do so in a way that would be best for York. Shortly after becoming mayor, Jean came to me to describe a problem that needed to be addressed. She had something she needed to get into the open. Jean proceeded to describe to me a growing budget issue that for various reasons she had been reluctant to talk about. She was trying to do what was best for the city and she for some time had been balancing her loyalty to the city up against how best to bring out into the open the budget problem she had identified. We had a candid conversation. She laid everything out as she understood it and there was a problem that needed fixing. I next asked Jean to help me. She did not turn away and say, “No, I’ve done my part.” Instead, she wanted to be part of the fix and wanted no credit for her part in finding an appropriate remedy. This example of Jean’s loyalty and professionalism that I’ve described is not the first example or the only one; however, it’s an important one and clearly demonstrates the kind of clerk, the kind of person Jean is. I know that during my tenure as an elected official in York, I was fortunate to have had Jean in her role as clerk. The City of York has been fortunate to have had Jean in that position. – Former York Mayor and Councilman Greg Adams
I have had the pleasure and honor of working with Jean for nearly 25 years now – as the covering reporter for city/county matters and managing editor of the York News-Times, while she has been the city clerk. What I have learned from Jean cannot be listed because this newspaper is simply not big enough. What she still had left to teach me cannot be listed because this newspaper is simply not big enough. She took a young dumb one (that would be me) and taught me everything she could about city business, so I could do my job. For a half century, Jean has sat in that chair in the middle of the council, meeting after meeting after meeting. And for nearly a quarter of a century, I’ve sat in my chair on the left side of the council in close proximity to Jean. She and I could always communicate with each other, just by a look or a stare – because neither of us was allowed to comment on the situations or issues at hand. We had a great understanding of what the other was thinking. Last week, as I sat in her office, we laughed until we cried about different things that have happened over the years. We also reminisced about some of the tumultuous times in this city of ours – and how everything always seemed to work out in the end. We remembered people we worked with in the past and talked about our gratefulness for the leadership this city has today. She said she feels good about retiring now, saying, “The city is in good hands.” Thanks to Jean always looking out for this city, we’ve always been in good hands. Thank you, Jean, for all the time you spent dealing with me and helping me along, for teaching me and being a really sweet friend. I so appreciate you and hope you live large in this next phase of your life! Oh, and York thanks you too. – Melanie Wilkinson, managing editor and city reporter for the York News-Times
In every organization there is that person you go to when you need an answer. For me, whether it was me needing to be “educated” or help in finding a solution to a problem, Jean was there. She was there with a helpful smile and humble attitude no matter what the job of today was. She is simply the finest example of a public servant. She loved her job and the City of York. On behalf of all the prior councils, administrations and mayors, I want to say, “Thank you, Jean.” And for myself, I want to say, “I’ll miss you.” – York Mayor Barry Redfern
I am so grateful for Jean’s depth of knowledge and her patience in answering questions. We joke that she is “C. Jean” because when we have had a question we would C. (see) Jean. – Dr. Sue Crawford, York city administrator
I have always said one of the greatest things of public service was the chance to get to know new people. Jean is one such person. Her dedication to the City of York was immediately evident to me. She was always helpful in answering questions and patient as she explained city business to the inexperienced. Her wealth of knowledge will be greatly missed at the city offices. I consider myself lucky to call Jean a friend and wish her well in her retirement. -- Ron (Bonz) Mogul, Jr., former York City Councilman
It has been such a pleasure working with Jean over the past seven years that I have been with the city. I’m not sure what we are going to do without her at city hall! Whenever there is a question or we need to know how something should be done, Jean has been our go-to. Her wealth of knowledge about the operations of the city, both past and present, has been such a huge asset and will truly be missed. We could always count on Jean for a good laugh during staff meetings and she was always a good sport when it came to some of our crazy ideas…especially on the golf course! I want to wish Jean all the best in her retirement and hope her time is filled with plenty of travel to visit family and friends! It is well deserved! -- Terri Carlson, York Holthus Convention Center director