The Amish Cook -- Partly cloudy with a chance of Meatball Sub Casserole

She is as fascinated with words as Elijah is with numbers. She loves to "read" stories to her little brothers, or at other times she'll sit on the couch or stand in the living room singing for up to an hour. Occasionally she'll stop her songs long enough to preach a little sermon to her imaginary audience. It is those moments, especially, that I stand in awe. Indeed God does heal and establish hearts, no matter what all they have gone through! You know, those good times give hope when the waters grow deeper again. I'm glad Jesus understands what it feels like to grow weary. Many, many times, I've found comfort in the verse that says Jesus is interceding to the Father for us. What love. What provision!

Hosanna is waiting for the day she is old enough to rescue a little girl with a mommy who cannot care for her. In her mind, now is the time for her to mother a needy child, not in years down the road. After some time, she accepted that she wouldn't be able to foster or adopt a baby now. As an alternative, she started a little treasure chest with baby clothes and all sorts of things babies may need. Her goal is to collect items in case. Mom and Daddy would adopt a baby which she could help care for.