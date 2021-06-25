Thayer’s Zion Lutheran Church, now at Wessel’s Living History Farm

The founding members of Zion Lutheran Church at Thayer originally attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church north of York, but because of the hardship of traveling long distances by horse and buggy, they asked to be released and formed their own congregation in 1901. Two acres of ground were obtained in the northwest part of Thayer and a Methodist church west of town was purchased and moved in. But in September, 1904, lightning struck the church and it burned to the ground. The congregation decided to build again.
The cornerstone for the Zion Lutheran Church of Thayer was laid on Nov. 27, 1904 and the church was dedicated on April 9, 1905.
It cost $4,052.61 to build and furnish the church.
The church was dedicated on April 9, 1905, with three services in the German language.
For many years, the congregation’s men cut wood as fuel to heat the church.
In 1941, new English hymn books were purchased and in two years the German service ceased.
In 1951, a basement was added to the building and renovations were done in the sanctuary.
In 1969, the entryway on the front was added.
In 1976, the sanctuary (which seats about 120 people) was modernized with new carpet, light fixtures, padding on the pews and the “eternal light” was added.
As of Jan. 1, 1986, records show there had been – at Zion Lutheran in Thayer – 516 baptisms, 421 confirmations, 160 weddings and 173 funerals.
The church eventually closed and it was determined that it would be gifted to the Wessels Living History Farm. One interesting fact is that Dave Wessels (founder of the history farm) was baptized at this church.
The church was moved to Wessels in November, 2013. It took two full days to go through the tedious moving process, which included moving it over the interstate.
Today, the church is used for a variety of purposes, including weddings, worship services, meetings, picnics, recitals, the inductions into the York County Ag Hall of Fame, quilt shows, family reunions, musical concerts, etc. The church and its basement are accessible to the public – the choir loft is not open to public use, other than if someone is playing the organ or is a photographer for an event, etc.
Many marvel at the historic aspects of this restored church. The pipe organ still exists and is still functional – it was made by George Kilgen & Son of St. Louis and was installed in 1014. The Kilgen company made about 2,000 of these organs specifically for rural churches.
The altar is original to the church, which was a common design of the era for Missouri Synod Lutheran Churches.
The pulpit was originally higher up on the wall and was accessed through a door from the pastor’s office.
Original to the church are most of the pews (those with flowers carved into their sides), the altar, the pulpit, the baptismal font and the caned chairs.
