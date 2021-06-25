Thayer’s Zion Lutheran Church, now at Wessel’s Living History Farm

As of Jan. 1, 1986, records show there had been – at Zion Lutheran in Thayer – 516 baptisms, 421 confirmations, 160 weddings and 173 funerals.

The church eventually closed and it was determined that it would be gifted to the Wessels Living History Farm. One interesting fact is that Dave Wessels (founder of the history farm) was baptized at this church.

The church was moved to Wessels in November, 2013. It took two full days to go through the tedious moving process, which included moving it over the interstate.

Today, the church is used for a variety of purposes, including weddings, worship services, meetings, picnics, recitals, the inductions into the York County Ag Hall of Fame, quilt shows, family reunions, musical concerts, etc. The church and its basement are accessible to the public – the choir loft is not open to public use, other than if someone is playing the organ or is a photographer for an event, etc.

Many marvel at the historic aspects of this restored church. The pipe organ still exists and is still functional – it was made by George Kilgen & Son of St. Louis and was installed in 1014. The Kilgen company made about 2,000 of these organs specifically for rural churches.