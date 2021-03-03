Thayer man gets jail, probation for assault

YORK – David A. Flick, 54, of Thayer, has been sentenced to two years of probation and some jail time for assault.

His sentencing was handed down this week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, this case began in late April, 2020, when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to York General Hospital where an assault victim had been admitted.

The investigating deputy says in the affidavit of probable cause that the female who had been admitted had “visible markings on her face, elbows, hands and neck. There were visible strangulation marks on her neck. Her face contained a swollen left eye along with multiple bruises and cut marks on her face. Her forehead showed a large swollen and bruised area on her left temple. Her left hand showed visible signs of severe bruising and was also visibly swollen.”

The woman, according to the sheriff’s department, said Flick threw her on the ground, punched her several times, and “put his hands around her neck with his thumbs on her airway and squeezed tightly.” It was also alleged that Flick asked the female “How does it feel to die today” and “I’m going to get my gun to shoot you and then myself.”