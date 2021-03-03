Thayer man gets jail, probation for assault

YORK – David A. Flick, 54, of Thayer, has been sentenced to two years of probation and some jail time for assault.
His sentencing was handed down this week in York County District Court.
According to court documents, this case began in late April, 2020, when the York County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to York General Hospital where an assault victim had been admitted.
The investigating deputy says in the affidavit of probable cause that the female who had been admitted had “visible markings on her face, elbows, hands and neck. There were visible strangulation marks on her neck. Her face contained a swollen left eye along with multiple bruises and cut marks on her face. Her forehead showed a large swollen and bruised area on her left temple. Her left hand showed visible signs of severe bruising and was also visibly swollen.”
The woman, according to the sheriff’s department, said Flick threw her on the ground, punched her several times, and “put his hands around her neck with his thumbs on her airway and squeezed tightly.” It was also alleged that Flick asked the female “How does it feel to die today” and “I’m going to get my gun to shoot you and then myself.”
Investigators said when a vehicle approached the scene, Flick drug the woman behind a tree and then under a vehicle to hide, before he ran into a house. The woman told investigators she believed he was going to get a gun, as he had stated. So she ran to her vehicle and drove to York where she was then taken to the hospital.
Investigating deputies said that while they were talking with the woman, Flick arrived at the hospital himself and was admitted for a cut on the bridge of his nose, a small cut on his forehead and a cut on his elbow.
Deputies say further, in court documents, that Flick admitted “punches were thrown” and he denied that any firearms had been present.
Initially, Flick was facing a possible maximum of six years in prison as he was originally charged with assault by strangulation, a Class 3A felony; terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; and third degree domestic assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
As a part of a plea agreement, the felonies were dismissed and Flick pleaded no contest to third degree domestic assault.
For that remaining charge, a misdemeanor, he was sentenced to two years of probation and to serve 14 days in jail. The jail time will be served in two-day increments, starting on March 5, March 12, March 19, March 21, April 2, April 9 and April 16.
He was also sentenced to a 15-day stint, and two 30-day stints in jail, in the future – all of which can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation as those scheduled dates arrive.