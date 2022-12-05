That's how the cookie crumbles

YORK -- Lines of people formed early for York's annual P.E.O. Cookie Walk on Saturday morning. Sue Cordes, a member of the P.E.O said the Cookie Walk began in the small home Betty Bell in 1995. Now, it’s held at the Presbyterian Church where 70 members are asked to bring at least 10 dozen cookies. There were all kinds from the traditional sugar and chocolate chip cookies to thumbprint cookies touched with a Hershey’s kiss and coconut macaroons. There were irresistible gingerbread cookies, shortbread cookies and peppermint candy cookies too.

The array of cookies was set on several tables for the community to collect boxes of their “best pick” for the holiday season for $5 a dozen. Volunteers tied festive green and red ribbon to hold the boxes together. After scrounging for cookies, shoppers enjoyed refreshments and a free cookie sample for the ride home.

It’s been two years since the last P.E.O walk.

Karen Snodgrass of York has been going to Cookie Walk since it started and she was back again to get her box of cookies.

“It’s so nice to have the Cookie Walk again,” said Snodgrass. “I missed seeing all of the people.”

Cordes shared, “It’s kind of become a tradition for many people and I think a lot of people rely on this for their holiday gifts.”

The PEO Chapter A of York is part of an international philanthropic educational organization.

Chapter A President, Morgan Cleason said, “All of the funds raised from the Cookie Walk will go directly towards local, state and nationwide scholarships for the betterment of women education.”

In previous years, they’ve supported the York High School, the Preschool Learning Academy, Support the Troops, York County CASA, Adopt-a-Family and Blue Valley Community Action.