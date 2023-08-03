September 27, 1943 – July 31, 2023

Terry Lynn Loschen, age 79, of Grand Island died Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Overland Park, Kan.

Terry was born September 27, 1943 in Minden to Edd and Rosa (Hubert) Loschen. His family lived in Smithfield, where his father was a school teacher. At a very young age the family moved to Upland and later to Kenesaw, where Terry graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1961. He attended Kearney State College where he received a Bachelor of Art Degree in Music Education. He met his wife, Carolyn Codner of Gibbon, while attending college. The couple married on August 14, 1966.

Terry taught music at Cairo Public School and Centura Public School in the late 1960’s. While teaching, Terry worked on his Masters Degree until moving to San Francisco to attend San Francisco College of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1971.

Terry and Carolyn lived in Boelus, San Francisco, Kearney and Hastings before settling in Grand Island in 1975 to raise their family. In 1980, Terry purchased Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home where he served the families in his community until his retirement in 2008.

Terry and his family were faithful members of St. Pauls Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir and performed many solos. He served on the church council and as President for three years.

Terry also served as President of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association and District Governor of the National Funeral Directors Association. He served two terms on the Grand Island School Board and was elected twice to the Nebraska State Board of Education. He also served on the board of directors of Mid-Continent Education Research Laboratory in Denver.

Terry held many roles in his community. He was President of the Grand Island Rotary Club, board member and President of College Park, chairman of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, member and president of the Chamber of Commerce Presidents Club, active in CASA of Grand Island, member of Riverside Golf Course, and a board member of St. Francis Medical Center Foundation.

In 2008, Terry and Carolyn purchased a home in Surprise, Ariz. The couple spent their summers in Grand Island and traveled extensively. They enjoyed traveling both in the U.S. and abroad, visiting much of Europe, China, Russia, Australia and New Zealand. They enjoyed cruises of the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska and the Panama Canal. They were active members at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City where Terry also served on the church council.

Terry had a deep passion for music, not only as a teacher in his former career but as a member of the Grand Island City Singers. He performed with the Grand Singers, Grand Chorale and the West Valley Chorale in Arizona. He also performed in many variety shows and sang at many weddings and funerals for his family and friends over the years, and often for people he did not know.

Like his predecessors in the funeral service industry, Terry dedicated his life and career to providing compassionate support to families in their moments of need.

Terry is survived by his children, Sarah Loschen-Clark of Prairie Village, Kan. and Scott Loschen and his wife, Judy (Johnson) of Erie, Colo. His grandchildren, Morgan Clausen, Chase and Riley Loschen; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Darroll and Donna Loschen of Elkhorn and sister, Kathy Loschen of Kearney; and several nieces and nephews. He was also an extended family member of the Codner family of Gibbon.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Carolyn in 2021.

Visitation with family on Friday, August 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with interment following at Grand Island City Cemetery. Online streaming is available through St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Memorial contributions can be made in Terry’s name to Grand Island City Singers or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.