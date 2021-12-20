 Skip to main content
Ten pounds of Fentanyl found in vehicle tires on hauler

SEWARD COUNTY – A large amount of Fentanyl and marijuana was seized during a traffic stop of a car hauler on Interstate 80, according to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department.

The department says its special Homeland Security task force (which includes collaborative efforts from the York County Sheriff’s Department) stopped an eastbound car hauler tractor trailer at the Seward interchange.

Eight vehicles were loaded onto the car hauler, authorities say.

“Deputies became suspicious of a Chevrolet Trailblazer that was located on the car hauler and its paperwork. The vehicle was unloaded for further inspection. During the inspection, deputies located three tires that contained contraband. The tires were taken to a local repair shop and further inspected. Thirty pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of Fentanyl were located inside the tires,” law enforcement officers said.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of three individuals from Ohio, as well as the seizure of $25,000 and an AK-47 firearm.

