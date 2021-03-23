Teamwork, block grants combine to create opportunities in York

As the company repays its required portion of $180,000, the funds will be eligible for reinvestment by the NDO into other economic development projects throughout the region. The City of York was notified of its $360,000 CDBG award earlier this month.

“CDBG is really an incredible program in terms of the variety of ways it can be put to use as a resource for local and regional economic development,” said Kelly Gentrup, an economic development specialist for Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), the sister company of Southeast Nebraska Development, Inc. “We’re excited to see it being put to use to help York Cold Storage grow and continue creating opportunities in our region.”

“Nebraska’s NDOs do an amazing job putting these grant funds to work for the individuals, families and communities in their service areas,” Hurley said, adding, “I also want to thank the staff at SENDD for doing a terrific job helping us prepare a solid CDBG grant application.”

Haycock says this expansion is just the next step in what’s been a long and successful relationship between Great West and the state of Nebraska.

“We love doing business in Nebraska, both in York and Falls City,” he said. “It really is such an incredibly welcoming environment for business. The State and local economic development groups are accessible and genuinely want you to succeed. That’s a huge part of why we continue to invest and grow in Nebraska, and we look forward to expanding and creating opportunities here or a long time to come.”