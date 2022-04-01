TeamMates Spotlight

Mentor: Tina Hunzeker

Q: What is your profession?

A: CPA at Kopsa Otte here in York

Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor?

A: This is my sixth year.

Q: How many mentees have you mentored?

A: So far, Gladys has been my only TeamMate.

Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?

A: She is funny and we can talk about anything. We talk about my family and hers. We talk about little things in everyday life and future plans. When we first started meeting we sometimes wouldn’t talk much, just play games. But as trust has grown between us, discussions have happened more naturally and we always have a great visit.

Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?

A: We used to play games mostly, but now we eat and chat!

Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?

A: I try to go the same day each week, but I just let her know when I have to switch days -- it is a commitment I look forward to.

Q: How has Teammates made a difference to you?

A: It was something I felt like would be a good way to give back when I started. But now I find it a joy in my life that I look forward to. It has made me a better listener and would recommend it to anyone.

Mentee: Gladys

Q: What do you like most about spending time with your mentor?

A: Talking about our week.

Q: How has TeamMates made a difference to you?

A: It made me feel like there was someone to listen to me about my problems about my family. Tina has played a big role in my life. I can no longer see my life without her anymore. I always look forward to when we talk to each other. She is my mentor, my best friend, and someone I want to be in the future.

